Emirate flight crew member, opens emergency exit, jumps out of plane

Suicide? Emirate flight crew member, opens emergency exit, jumps out plane

The lady whose identity has not yet been disclosed was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but witnesses said she sustained injuries from broken pieces of a bottle she had been holding before the jump.

A female crew member of Emirates Airline got severely injured on Wednesday when she jumped out of the plane through the emergency exit.

The incident happened at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda when the flight – EK 730 was preparing to load passengers for Dubai.

It is far from clear what could have compelled the lady to jump out of the plane, but some witnesses said they suspected suicide because they had seen her in some verbal argument with her colleagues earlier.

A Uganda-based newspaper, Uganda monitor quoted one witness as saying: “Her knees were shattered and body cut with broken glass from a bottle she jumped with.”

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Uganda has released a statement in respect of the incident, saying investigations are underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding it.

