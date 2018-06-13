Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts

news

To escape from ghosts committed to haunting him, a member of the Eiye confraternity has stabbed himself to death in order to end his misery.

A post published via IG confirmed the incident on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

The deceased who lived in Bariga, Lagos, reportedly committed suicide two days prior according to reports.

Information gathered described the cultist as one feared in his community.

Cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, Kayode Oreneye, a suspected cultist has been paraded among other suspects for allegedly killing Shakiru, a suspected member of another rival cult.

Oreneye who was displayed at the headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, reportedly sold the palms of the deceased to a herbalist named Jimoh for a sum of N5,000.

It appeared a reprisal attack for the suspect who was revealed with 47 suspected criminals according to Punch News.

Punch reported that Kayode Oreneye killed the deceased at Library Junction, Ilaro, on February 12, 2018, in a reprisal attack.

He explained that his goal was to ensure that the victim who had made three attempts to kill him does not succeed in his goal.

“It is true that I shot and killed Shakiru because he killed three members of our group.

“Again, he made attempts on my life on three occasions, but I escaped; I had to quickly strike before he could strike again," Oreneye told Punch News which also confirmed that he was arrested at a bar.