Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts

Bad End Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts

A cultist who stabbed himself to death had complained of being haunted by ghosts prior to death.

  • Published:
Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts play

A feared cultist explored the path of suicide in order to escape from ghosts.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

To escape from ghosts committed to haunting him, a member of the Eiye confraternity has stabbed himself to death in order to end his misery.

A post published via IG confirmed the incident on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Aiye cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist play Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts (Press)

 

The deceased who lived in Bariga, Lagos, reportedly committed suicide two days prior according to reports.

Information gathered described the cultist as one feared in his community.

Cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, Kayode Oreneye, a suspected cultist has been paraded among other suspects for allegedly killing Shakiru, a suspected member of another rival cult.

Oreneye who was displayed at the headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, reportedly sold the palms of the deceased to a herbalist named Jimoh for a sum of N5,000.

It appeared a reprisal attack for the suspect who was revealed with 47 suspected criminals according to Punch News.

2 pregnant women shot during burial of Baga cultist play

A clash between rival cultists in Anambra State, has led to the death of ten persons.

(Press )

ALSO READ: 2 pregnant women shot during burial of Baga cultist

Punch reported that Kayode Oreneye killed the deceased at Library Junction, Ilaro, on February 12, 2018, in a reprisal attack.

He explained that his goal was to ensure that the victim who had made three attempts to kill him does not succeed in his goal.

“It is true that I shot and killed Shakiru because he killed three members of our group.

“Again, he made attempts on my life on three occasions, but I escaped; I had to quickly strike before he could strike again," Oreneye told Punch News which also confirmed that he was arrested at a bar.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Set-Up Journalist falls for trap which caught him in bed with married...bullet
3 Over And Out Lagosian commits suicide under 3rd mainland bridgebullet

Related Articles

Survival Of The Fittest ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"
David Becomes Goliath Over 100 cultists in Delta raid police station to free members
Fanatic Spartacus inspired cultist nabbed in Ogun
'Waka Waka' Lady who travelled to Delta for sex falls in the hands of ritual killers
In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
Blend Or Die Teenage girl stabbed in the eye by cultist who wants her at all cost
Evil Mind Cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist
War 2 pregnant women shot during burial of Baga cultist

Metro

Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for theft
In Abuja Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for theft
Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife
Church goer watches porn as pastor preaches
Unbelievable Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches
Woman who dived into lagoon suffered from guilt of adultery
Third Mainland Bridge Suicide Woman who dived into lagoon suffered from the guilt of adultery