Egypt singer, Sherine Abdel-Wahab, gets prison over river joke

Sherine Abdel-Wahab, an Egyptian singer has been sentenced to six months in prison for insensitive joke about the River Nile which she described as unfit for drinking.

The famous songster who is also a judge on the Arabic version of "The Voice" had joked with a fan who asked her to recite a song from an Egyptian saying which posits that who drinks from the Nile is bound to return.

"You are better off drinking Evian," the singer responded according to a report by Billboard.

Her sentencing is reportedly open to an appeal according to many reports. The verdict against Abdel-Wahab was given in absentia on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

It was gathered that the accused who was convicted at an Egyptian court has been fined a sum of N204,000, but remains free until case is concluded.

Vocal Kemi Olunloyo prison free

Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, announce release from prison in an Instagram broadcast published on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

A video of Olunloyo addressing her followers upon gaining freedom saw her attribute her liberation to efforts made by Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy.

She also credited #OurMumuDonDo, a platform sponsored by the latter.

Olunloyo who was held at the Port Harcourt Prisons, Rivers State, lamented about the living conditions in the facility. She called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to look into how the inmates can enjoy better care.