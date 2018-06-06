Home > Gist > Metro >

EFCC arraigns man in court for allegedly destroying evidence

The defendant reportedly pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge bordering on the destruction of evidence.

  • Published:
The accused, Peter Toluwabori

One Peter Toluwabori has been arraigned before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State on a two-count charge bordering on the destruction of evidence by the Lagos Zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

LIB reports that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

ALSO READ: Man bags 14 years in prison for impersonation

One of the counts read in part:

"That you , Peter Toluwabori, on or about the 10th day of April, 2018 in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division, knowing that your Android powered phone and MTN Sim  card otherwise known as (Subscriber Identification Module) No. 08100994395 and Glo Sim card (otherwise known as Subscriber Identification Module) No. 08073175280 may be used in evidence in a Judicial proceeding willfully destroyed the phone and the Sim cards with intent to prevent them from being used in evidence."

The prosecution counsel, Zainab Ettu, asked the court for a trial date while urging it to remand the defendant in prison until the trial date arrives.

However, the defendant's lawyer, O.D. Adelabu, prayed the court to grant his client bail.

Justice Dada subsequently remanded the suspect in prison and adjourned the case to June 26, 2018, for the commencement of trial.

Anti-graft arraigns man for fraud in Abuja

The accused, who was arraigned on Tuesday, July 7, 2015, before Justice Jude Okeke of the FCT High CourtMaitamaAbuja, on a 13-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N5,540,000 (Five Million, Five Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira), Vanguard reports.

Solomon, a former employee of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, obtained the money from some unsuspecting persons, claiming that he would help them acquire some pieces of land being sold by the PHCN.

Count one of the charges reads: “That you, Solomon Yakubu Ndam, on or about the 18th day of May, 2012 at Abuja in the Abuja Judicial Division of the High court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, with intent to defraud did make a forged document titled RE: APPLICATION FOR PLOT ALLOCATION, REF: 273/ADMIN/20/165/2012, purportedly signed by A.O. Obadofin and issued by the Power Holding Company of Nigeria Plc, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company acknowledging receipt of payment of the sum of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) from you for land allocation with the intention of causing it to be believed as genuine and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Cap 532, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990."

The accused pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

In view of his plea, counsel to the accused, J.D Ndam, moved an oral application for bail.

However, prosecution counsel, Samuel Okeleke, opposed the bail application and prayed the court to remand the accused person in prison.

ALSO READ: EFCC arraigns man before court over fraud and criminal conspiracy

After listening to both counsels, Justice Okeke, refused the oral application for bail sought by the defence counsel and ordered him to file a written bail application.

Justice Okeke ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till September 28, 2015 for ruling on the bail application.

