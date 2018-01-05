Edgal Imohimi narrates how Badoo cult murder their victims

news

Edgal Imohimi, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, narrated how suspected members of the Badoo cult hypnotize their victims before smashing their heads with a grinding stone.

Speaking to newsmen while parading the terrorists at the Ikeja headquarter of the Lagos State Police Command on Thursday, January 4, 2018, the police chief mentioned that their leader identified as Omotayo Abamoyegun sprays a powder in the house of the victims which ensures that they fall into a deep sleep before breaking their heads.

Their most recent outing which offered the police an opportunity to apprehend them however proved to be their last.

“Abamoyegun usually sprays powder into the abode of their victims which makes them fall into deep sleep after which other members of the gang smash their head with grinding stone.

“Having certified that they are dead, the suspects use white handkerchiefs to scrub their victims’ blood for ritual purposes.

“Luck, however, ran out of them when one of the victims raised alarm and the vigilante men on duty alerted policemen who quickly cordoned off the area.

“Chibuzor Igwe was arrested at the scene and he made startling revelation which led to the arrest of Abamoyegun and Akaeze.

“Please note that a grinding stone used to smash the victims’ head, smeared with blood was recovered at the murder scene and taken to the lab for forensic analysis to back up our evidence in court.

“One Gift Akaeze, wife to one of the suspects, Samuel, was arrested for allegedly supplying information to the suspects on where to strike.

“Abamoyegun also usually takes the suspects to one Fatai Adebayo, a herbalist, who specialises in fortifying the suspects and blessing their stone before operation.

“The herbalist has been arrested and his shrine in Ijebu Imosan had been destroyed in an operation which I led," Imohimi mentioned according to Vanguard News.

The involvement of an 18-year-old teenager, Chibuzor Igwe, who claimed to have been lured into joining the Badoo gang by Abamoyegun appears to be most saddening.

He was paraded alongside Igbo contemporaries, Uche Igwe; a welder, believed to be the youth's elder brother, Samuel Akaeze, a.k.a Samito; his wife, Gift Akaeze.

Their arrest came following a breakthrough made by the Lagos State Police which ensured that a herbalist, Fatai Adebayo, who prepares charms for the Badoo members got arrested.

The latter who reportedly prepares 'juju' for members of the notorious cult group was captured earlier in the week. He was apprehended at his shrine in Imosan village, located around Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State .

Is this the end of Badoo?

The year 2017, saw the police under the command of former commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, deal unsuccessfully with the Badoo menace which caused a lot of Ikorodu residents to abandon their homes for fear of being killed.

This raised doubts in the minds of the people who were beginning to question the competence of the security agents assigned to the duty of protecting lives.

Under Imohimi who led an assault team that captured the herbalist Fatai Adebayo, there seems to be a new air of confidence being experienced by the police.

But can they sustain the renewed peace that have so far been hindered due to the activities of the terror group Badoo?