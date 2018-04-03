news

The Easter celebration was a cause for tears and pain for Mai Maria, the mother of a Zimbabwean woman, Tepsy Nyanyete, who is believed to be Jesus Christ.

This belief is an attraction in Zimbabwe's Chatiza Village where the Mudzimu Unoyera Sect have no doubt that the messiah lives with them.

A chain of spiritual events had ensured the transformation of Nyanyete to a supernatural being according to the Sunday Mail who spoke to Mai Maria, the mother of 'Jesus Christ'.

“I had forgotten that it is Easter. You have actually reminded me of my child’s death.

"This is actually one of the most painful times of my life as it reminds me of the time white people overseas killed my child.

“For us, every Friday is Easter and we remember how they killed my child many years back. We celebrate it in our own way, with our own rituals, which include crying, singing and dancing.

“We are, however, grateful that Jesus came back, and this time, she will not die. She is not going away anymore. She is set to live forever and rule the earth," says the mother of Jesus Christ.

The Mudzimu Unoyera Sect believes that Christ reincarnated as Emmanuel Dzanagare Mudyiwa in 1939 but the latter died in the year 1989.

His spirit soon entered Tepsy Nyanyete in 1998, who was six years old at the time.

Jesus saves little boy swallowed by Keke Napep passenger turned python

The name of Jesus Christ has delivered a little boy from a Keke Napep (motorcycle) passenger who turned into a python in broad daylight.

Apostle Paul Umoru of the Toplife Ministries International, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, in a Facebook post .

The attack which occurred after church service three days before the announcement left fang bruises on the back of the youth.

The clergyman in a comment mentioned that the mother of the victim who was travelling home with four children handed one to a stranger in order to sit comfortably in the vehicle. The unknown fellow soon changed into a serpent during the course of the journey and began swallowing the child.

Her fervency as a Christian saw her mutter in between fear the name of "Jesus".

According to Umoru, the snake vomited the boy and vanished. He advised parents to be wary when dealing with unknown folks.

"Beloved, on Sunday 4th Feb 2018 a member of our church, while returning home after service around after 1pm joined a kekenapep with her four children. She handed over one of the children to a male passenger she met in the keke to help her carry due to lack of enough space.

"Not long after, the stranger transformed to a large python and was swallowing this young boy right inside the keke in broad day light here in Bonny Island. The head and part of the shoulders of the young boy had already gone into the mouth of the python.

"On noticing this frightening scene, the boy's mother shouted JESUS! This made the python to vomit the boy and disappeared leaving some teeth bruises on the boy's body. The boy had fainted but was later revived and prayed over. See picture below showing the teeth of the python on the boy.

"The lesson here is to ensure you don't handover your child or property to a total stranger. You may never know who you are dealing with.

"May the Almighty God deliver us from satanic agents of darkness in the name of Jesus Christ!," Umoru revealed on Facebook.