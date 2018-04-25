Home > Gist > Metro >

Drunk NDLEA officers stab man who tried to caution them

Blame In On Alcohol Drunk NDLEA officers stab man who tried to caution them

  • Published:
An employee of the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos, was stabbed during a confrontation with NDLEA officers. play

An employee of the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos, was stabbed during a confrontation with NDLEA officers.

(One India)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A fight between officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and civil servants has led to the death of a man, Samuel Koro-toe.

The deceased, an employee of the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, was stabbed to death while trying to caution drunk NDLEA reps who attended a party organised in celebration of the 40th-year anniversary of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

The incident which occurred on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, was captured on camera according to Vanguard News.

A depiction of a mob ready to serve jungle justice. play Drunk NDLEA officers stab man who tried to caution them (Press)

 

In its report, the NDLEA officers described as aggressors, reportedly fired bullets in the air in response to an attempt correct their uncontrolled behaviour.

Koro-toe, who was caught up in the maze was stabbed with a machete leaving him dead at the Agege Local Government Area.

ALSO READ: Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothing

Phone call kills Nigerian man in Finland

In Helsinki, Finland, a Nigerian man, Marley Biose is dead. He reportedly died while speaking on the phone with his wife.

The deceased died on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

It happened over a conversation with wife according to an online news Diaspora Reporters which expressed that the victim went mute which having a conversation concerning his partner's imminent move to his location.

play Phone call kills Nigerian man in Finland (Press)

 

Biose was discovered dead in his apartment by a friend following a request made by the spouse of the dearly departed.

A report has been carried out to ascertain the cause of his death but the police is yet to make information available.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Public Disgrace FRSC official caught having car sex with young girlbullet
2 Touch Not My Anointed Simple wristband saves Abuja mum from kidnapper...bullet
3 Sex-For-Mark Ex-AAU female students get prison for accusing lecturer...bullet

Related Articles

David & Goliath Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothing
Addiction Struggle for video game joystick kills youngster
Fulani Herdsmen Police arrest 10 men destroying farmlands in Benue
Evil Spirit Female Nigeria Army officer burnt to death by security guard (Graphic Photo)
Attention Seeker Fulani man defends cow grazing, says they are more historic than some tribes
Gang War Nigerian teenager shot dead at UK cinema
Blood Bath Yaba residents in fear after killing of sick UNILAG student
Supernatural? Alien disease devours 8 pupils in Katsina

Metro

My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court
Divorce My husband is violent, not my choice, wife tells court
A true reflection on North East Nigerian crises
In Love And Ashes A true reflection on North East Nigerian crises
Baby boy life ends for Bayelsa drug lord nabbed with bags of weed
In The Line Of Duty Policemen crushed by truck while requesting bribe in Asaba