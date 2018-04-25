Drunk NDLEA officers stab man who tried to caution them

news

A fight between officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and civil servants has led to the death of a man, Samuel Koro-toe.

The deceased, an employee of the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, was stabbed to death while trying to caution drunk NDLEA reps who attended a party organised in celebration of the 40th-year anniversary of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

The incident which occurred on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, was captured on camera according to Vanguard News.

In its report, the NDLEA officers described as aggressors, reportedly fired bullets in the air in response to an attempt correct their uncontrolled behaviour.

Koro-toe, who was caught up in the maze was stabbed with a machete leaving him dead at the Agege Local Government Area.

ALSO READ: Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothing

Phone call kills Nigerian man in Finland

In Helsinki, Finland, a Nigerian man, Marley Biose is dead . He reportedly died while speaking on the phone with his wife.

The deceased died on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

It happened over a conversation with wife according to an online news Diaspora Reporters which expressed that the victim went mute which having a conversation concerning his partner's imminent move to his location.

Biose was discovered dead in his apartment by a friend following a request made by the spouse of the dearly departed.

A report has been carried out to ascertain the cause of his death but the police is yet to make information available.