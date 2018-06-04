Drunk man beats his mum to coma for no reason

The NSCDC has arrested a man who reportedly attacking his mother who entered a state of coma after an assault by son.
The suspect was arrested in Nasarawa State on Monday, June 4, 2018, was paraded by Mohammed Gidado-Fari, the NSCDC commandant for the state.
He confirmed the report in a statement published by Punch News on the day of the arrest.
“Samuel was arrested on Monday for beating his biological mother to a state of coma without any provocation,” says the NSCDC boss.
Punch also gathered that Mr Obey Samuel had just returned from a nightclub when he allegedly attacked his mother.
Samuel admitted drunkenness and confirmed locking the victim in a room as opposed to beating her.