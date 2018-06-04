Home > Gist > Metro >

Drunk man beats his mum to coma for no reason

The NSCDC has arrested a man who reportedly attacking his mother who entered a state of coma after an assault by son.

A man who reportedly beat his mother to coma was drunk after a visit to a nightclub.

Mr Obey Samuel, a man who reportedly beat his mother to coma has been apprehended by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The suspect was arrested in Nasarawa State on Monday, June 4, 2018, was paraded by Mohammed Gidado-Fari, the NSCDC commandant for the state.

He confirmed the report in a statement published by Punch News on the day of the arrest.

“Samuel was arrested on Monday for beating his biological mother to a state of coma without any provocation,” says the NSCDC boss.

A visit to a nightclub did not turn out well for a man who reportedly beat his mother to a state of coma.

Punch also gathered that Mr Obey Samuel had just returned from a nightclub when he allegedly attacked his mother.

Samuel admitted drunkenness and confirmed locking the victim in a room as opposed to beating her.

