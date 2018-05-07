Home > Gist > Metro >

Drug money, 50 grams of cocaine, seized from Nigerian couple

  • Published:
A Nigerian couple, Jude Justin and partner, Raita, are reportedly responsible for running drug distribution in Mohali, Chandigarh and Kharar. play

A Nigerian couple, Jude Justin and partner, Raita, are reportedly responsible for running drug distribution in the Mohali, Chandigarh and Kharar parts of India.

The Special Task Force (STF), an Indian police unit dedicated to fighting the drug menace has seized 50 grams of cocaine from a Nigerian couple, Jude Justin and partner, Raita.

The pair are reportedly responsible for selling drugs to college students in Mohali.

This is according to a report published by Tribune India, which also confirmed that the couple were found with a weighing scale and 10 polythene packets.

Kilos of cocaine seized by the NDLEA play Drug money, 50 grams of cocaine, seized from Nigerian couple (Pulse )

 

SP Rajinder Singh Sohal, of the Mohali police unit, spoke on behalf of the police unit. He revealed that Justin and his accomplice procure their supply from the Indian union territory, Delhi.

Their distribution chain extends to Chandigarh and Kharar according to reports.

The life of young man has seen a rapid decline due to an addiction to codeine.

A Facebook user, Mohammed Ciroma, expressed this in a post shared on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

In Ciroma's post captured a bare-chested individual who was seen walking a street in Maiduguri while wearing a tattered pants.

play Codeine syrup condemns young man to abattoir scavenger in Maiduguri (Facebook/Mohammed Ciroma)

 

"This young man is at the abattoir in maiduguri. He was a hard working fellow, before becoming a victim of drug abuse, namely, codeine syrup.

"From making a clean living to a life of scavenging as the result of a drug abuse," writes Ciroma.

ALSO READ: These 3 drugs are as much of a problem as cough syrup

His poor physique announced a need for an urgent care.

A well prepared meal seem a good way to start for the challenged man who had things going well for him until he grew an addiction for codeine.

