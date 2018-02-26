news

A young man reported to be a drug addict has reportedly gone on a rampage, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake.

Instablog9ja reports that the shocking incident took place along Aba road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday evening, February 25.

The photos show broken windshields on at least for vehicles as well as broken windows on buildings.

Another photo shows the young man passed out on the floor, half naked and spent.

This case is hardly a surprise when there has been a significant increase in drug abuse amongst Nigerian youths for several reasons .

Drug abuse and the race to save our youths

Drug abuse has become a serious issue in Nigeria in recent times, as our youths seem to be turning to illicit drugs.

Reports by new media and the general public indicate that drug use among Nigeria's youth is worsening by the day.

While Lagosians struggle to understand why drug-addled zombies are walking down the city's streets at night, Abuja is getting covered in a carpet of drug sachets and codeine packs .

At first look, it's hard to see why intoxication has become such a priority. There have been few abrupt changes in the Nigerian youth experience since, say the 1990s.

But therein lies the answer, in the fact that the reasons why Nigerian youth are abusing drugs emerged as slow burners instead of instant challenges.

The rise of illicit drugs among Nigerians

In November 2016, Eromo Egbejule published a story titled "Is there a growing drug epidemic in Nigeria?".

In his article, he states that there is a serious drug culture in Northern Nigerian ranging from cocaine, codeine to sniffing fermented human waste known as Jenkem which produces hallucinatory effects.

In March 2016, the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency discovered a super laboratory for the illicit production of methamphetamine located at Asaba, Delta.

The laboratory had the capacity of producing between 3,000kg and 4,000kg of methamphetamine per production cycle.

In the 80s and the 90s, Nigeria was mostly a trafficking point for narcotics from South American cartels who wanted to smuggle drugs to Europe. Nigeria's security system was poor which made it ideal to move drugs.

The situation has grown worse. Nigeria is still a trafficking point but now we have turned into a country who produces and consumes these drugs.