Home > Gist > Metro >

Driver gets 4 years jail term

Rape Driver gets 4 years jail term

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, who passed the sentence without an option of fine, also ordered Talib to pay N1,300 to the minor for compensation and medical expenses.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape play

Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape

(Top Class Actions)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Upper Area Court 3, Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Monday, sentenced a 35-year-old driver, Ahamed Talib to four years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, who passed the sentence without an option of fine, also ordered Talib to pay N1,300 to the minor for compensation and medical expenses.

Mohammed said that the sentence on the one-count charge of rape would serve as a deterrent to others, who might want to indulge in such act.

Earlier, the prosecutor, O.C Ocho, told the court that the case was reported in March 20 at the Bukuru Police Station by one Ahamad Isah, the victim’s grandfather.

Ocho said that the case was later transferred to the state CID.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused, a resident of Akwan Doki, Bukuru, lured the girl to his room with a pack of biscuits and N200.

Ocho said that the accused forcefully had a carnal knowledge of the girl, and in the process, she sustained injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, the accused pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for mercy.

According to Ocho, the offence contravenes Section 283 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Alex Ex-BBN star claims Snapchat account was hacked after 'after sex'...bullet
2 Cursed 55-yr-old pastor flogged for abducting, impregnating 10-yr-oldbullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Kogi Government Why we are not paying salaries regularly
Buhari U.S. relations excite President
US We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year
In Lagos Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail

Metro

2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
In Lagos 2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
“I am a man, there is no law on morality" -Phone sex Headmaster boasts
Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster boasts after phone sex with student
A man was reportedly killed by a mob for eating beef.
Vigilante Murder Muslim killed by Hindus after slaughtering a cow in India
Secondary school students in Bayelsa state are considered a market for acts of cultism in the state.
Blend Or Die Teenage girl stabbed in the eye by cultist who wants her at all cost