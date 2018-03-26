Home > Gist > Metro >

Drink a Coke and Score a Trip to Russia 2018

All you need to do is drink a bottle of Coke and you can find yourself instantly in Russia to experience the World Cup games.

  • Published:
play
Wow! Coca-Cola will be taking 22 individuals from Nigeria to go watch the games at the FIFA World Cup Tournament in Russia later this year in the Coca-Cola “Win a Trip to Russia” Promo that is currently going on.

Just like the Coca-Cola ‘Win a Trip to Russia’ Promo advert on TV, all you need to do is drink a bottle of Coke and you can find yourself instantly in Russia to experience the World Cup games. Here’s how it works: Buy a bottle of Coke and get the code under the crown. Then text the code to 5453 and follow the SMS responses that you will get. It’s that simple!

Draws will be held weekly and the more bottles of Coke you get, the more chances you have to obtain under the crown codes. 6 weekly draws will be conducted for trips to Russia from 23rd March, 2018. You don’t want to miss this very cool chance to be a part of the lucky 22 going see the games at Russia 2018.

 

Remember, it’s an all expense paid experience from Coca-Cola. Now, what are you waiting for?

