A 16-year-old girl has been reported dead after being raped and impregnated by her mother's doctor.

The medical doctor who is attached to the Federal Medical Center, Bida, Niger State, is caught in the centre of a rape scandal which led to the death of the victim.

The Nation reports that the deceased, Fatima Yusuf, died following after childbirth after she was repeatedly raped and impregnated by one Dr Seyi.

The reports revealed that Fatima was raped while she cared for her mother who was on admission at the hospital.

She was being treated for a severe case of diabetes.

A family source is reported to have quoted Fatima as telling her family that it all began on the day Dr Seyi invited her to his room while her mother was asleep.

The sexual assault continued until Fatima’s mother was discharged from the hospital.

The Emir of Bida, Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya, was forced to intervene in the case which had quickly become serious.

The accused reportedly admitted to hugging Fatima and rubbing his body against her during the course of interrogation at the Emir’s palace. He, however, denied having sex with her.

Unfortunately, Fatima died on Monday, February 3, while awaiting the result of a paternity test.

She was delivered of a baby boy at the family house in Bida.

The Niger State Child Rights Agency reportedly took over the case. The DG of the agency, Barrister Mariam Kolo, said promised that Dr Seyi would not escape prosecution if found guilty.

Kolo also said that Fatima died from intense depression because of the terrible crime the doctor committed against her.

The management of the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, when contacted, confirmed that a case of alleged sexual harassment was filed against one of its doctors.

Sexual harrassment and underage rape

There have been countless stories of underage children being raped by family members and strangers alike, and yes, it is every bit as sordid as it sounds.

There was the case of a 13-year-old girl who was reportedly impregnated by eight men , including an Imam in Kaduna State.

The teenager who was identified as Maryam Muazu was reportedly five months pregnant at the time of the report, and is a primary 6 student at L.E.A Anchau, Taka-Lafiya in Kubau local government of Kaduna State.

Daily Post reports that the parents of the young girl are considering an abortion to avoid public disgrace.

This is only one case out of millions with little of no justice for the victims of this horrendous crimes.