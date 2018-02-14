Disgraced woman stripped of underwear in public

news

A viral video shared on Facebook has revealed how a woman was stripped of a borrowed underwear in public .

The footage which was published by Ebal TV showed a lady removing the panties as the victim who was carrying a baby stayed glued to the ground.

It appeared to be an angry confrontation between her and an impatient friend. The disgraced subject was captured covering her body with a shawl after an assault that saw her buttocks laid bare in the open.

She was seen leaving the scene of the attack while observers at the scene make a mockery of her.

Another public disgrace

A man named named Oladimeji Michael had a taste of how it feels to be disgraced after he was caught with his manhood in a little boy's mouth.

Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya of the Lagos State High Court sentenced him to a period of 21 years in prison for the shameful behaviour.

He was reportedly nabbed red handed by the victim's mother who ensured neighbours found him naked.

It was alleged that the convict initiated the abusive sexual act while in a bathroom with the infant who is aged 3.