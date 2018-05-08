news

Gospel musician Ernest Opoku has accepted that he made a mistake by having a sexual affair and impregnating movie producer and actress Nayas.

Speaking to the media on the matter the award-winning Ghanaian musician confirmed the claims and pleaded with pastors and the general public to pray for him so he will not yield to temptations.

“Mistakes are committed by human beings. I am not an angel. The Bible says the righteous shall fall seven times but God shall lift him up. Pray for me so that God continues to lift me up. The fact that I have made a mistake does not mean the Lord has forsaken me,” he added.

The musician who is also a prophet cautioned the public to beware of the devil because he destroys human beings through various means including women and money.

“Beware of the devil because he comes in different forms to destroy. He comes in the form of money, women. Henceforth, I will be very vigilant in life and look up to God because he has the final say in our lives.”

Ernest Opoku has been trending on social media for impregnating Gladys Mensah Boaku, known in showbiz as Nayas.

Nayas has told her story on several media platforms accusing the ‘Meyi Nyame Aye’ hitmaker of avoiding her and asking her to abort the pregnancy.

She said that she met the gospel musician about three months ago and got pregnant for him a few weeks later.