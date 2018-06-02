news

A Facebook User has exposed a shocking incident which saw policemen shoot two brothers for arguing publicly in the Ovwian area of Delta State.

According to User, Isreal Joe, the officers attached to the Ovwian police division shot at the two brothers who were having an argument at Victory View Hotels along Udu Road.

Although Joe revealed that the police are taking responsibility for the treatment of the two boys who were immediately hospitalised, he called on the Delta state government to intervene in the situation.

He accused the officers of becoming more and more unruly and unlawful on a daily basis.

Joe also shared photos of the brothers on their hospital bed.

Police officers caught on video assaulting motorist in Lagos

The dust over the video of Army Cadets brutalising a civilian for complementing a female officer, is yet to die down when two police officers were caught on video, brutalising and assaulting a driver over an offence.

The one minute video footage posted on Facebook by Anthony Izundu Atuanya, shows the two officers drag the offending driver from his car and using their batons to beat him like a common criminal.

From the video, it seemed the driver had committed an offence against another road user and was flagged down by the police with one of them laying on the bonnet of the car.

Two important looking men came to meet the driver and gave him some slaps before a police officer came out of a police van and together with his colleague, dragged the driver down and gave him the beating of his life .

