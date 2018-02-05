Home > Gist > Metro >

Delinquent youth to receive 20 lashes for stealing Nokia phone

Good For Him Delinquent youth to receive 20 lashes for stealing Nokia phone

An accused, Ana Umar aged 19, was ordered to receive 20 cane lashes for stealing a Nokia phone worth N4,000.

  • Published:
An accused has been ordered to receive 20 strokes of cane for stealing. play

An accused has been ordered to receive 20 strokes of cane for stealing.

(Then and Now)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Kaduna State, Nigeria, the Daura Road Upper Sharia Court has ordered a delinquent youth, Anas Umar, 19, to receive 20 cane lashes for stealing a N4,000 worth Nokia mobile phone. The verdict was given on Friday, February 2, 2018.

The suspect who pleaded guilty to the charge of theft reportedly lives at No 7, Magajin Aska Kabala Costain.

Punch News reported that he begged for mercy after Alhaji Aminu Jumare the court judge gave the instruction to have him whipped.

Jumare who advised the accused to resist a life of crime also instructed him to make a payment of N4,200 to his victim. The extra charge represented the cash sum he stole in addition to the phone.

ALSO READ: 2 boys badly flogged in public for impersonating as naval officers

Court evidence revealed that Umar sold the stolen item to an associate who lives around his residence.

A prosecutor, Inspector Shehu Abdullahi, told the court that the matter came to light following a report by a person named Beauty Peter who lives in Kaduna.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
2 Devils In Disguise 13-yr-old girl allegedly impregnated by 8 menbullet
3 Superman Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes butt of...bullet

Related Articles

Disgrace! Court orders mechanic be given 6 strokes for hospital break-in
Heartless Father Policeman beats son to death for stealing N2000
Child Abuse Nursing mother sets husband’s 10-yr-old nephew ablaze
Scarred Memories Raped at 16, Megan Gibson willingly had one-night-stands until therapy
School Discipline 'Teachers should continue flogging disobedient students', Pulse readers react
Good For Them 2 boys badly flogged in public for impersonating as naval officers
Shocking Murder North Carolina mother slaughters own YouTube stars kids and kills herself
Marriage Wahala Woman accused of witchcraft beaten to coma by in-laws

Metro

The restaurant was reportedly ignored as she attempted to get payment for the service rendered to him.
Confidence! "Do you know who I am," customer who refused to pay for meal asks restaurant owner
Medics attending to a victim of gunshot wounds in Macerata, Italy, on Feb. 3, 2018
Italy Shooting 2 Nigerians shot by Nazi gunman
The victim, Happiness
Painful Death Missing student found dead without vital organs
Nigerian lawyer battles hospital to save brain-damaged son
Father's Love Nigerian lawyer battles London hospital to save brain-damaged son