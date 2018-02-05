Delinquent youth to receive 20 lashes for stealing Nokia phone

news

In Kaduna State, Nigeria, the Daura Road Upper Sharia Court has ordered a delinquent youth, Anas Umar, 19, to receive 20 cane lashes for stealing a N4,000 worth Nokia mobile phone. The verdict was given on Friday, February 2, 2018.

The suspect who pleaded guilty to the charge of theft reportedly lives at No 7, Magajin Aska Kabala Costain.

Punch News reported that he begged for mercy after Alhaji Aminu Jumare the court judge gave the instruction to have him whipped.

Jumare who advised the accused to resist a life of crime also instructed him to make a payment of N4,200 to his victim. The extra charge represented the cash sum he stole in addition to the phone.

Court evidence revealed that Umar sold the stolen item to an associate who lives around his residence.

A prosecutor, Inspector Shehu Abdullahi, told the court that the matter came to light following a report by a person named Beauty Peter who lives in Kaduna.