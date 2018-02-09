news

To aid easy navigation around the city of Lagos during the 2018 Lagos City Marathon, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), has dedicated selected routes for the sporting event .

The run is expected to hold on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at 5 AM prompt according to a press release. In order to avoid traffic, observe the following direction for ease.

Dedicated routes for 2018 Lagos City Marathon

From National Stadium >>> Barracks >>> Ojuelegba >>> Dorman Long Bridge >>> Fadeyi (on the main carriage way) >>> Obanikoro >>> Anthony >>> Gbagada >>> 3rd Mainland Bridge >>> Adeniji Adele (3rd Mainland Bridge) >>>Dolphin >>> Osborne Road >>> Alfred Rewane Road >>> Falomo Roundabout >>> Bourdillion Road (Ikoyi) >>> Cable Bridge >>> Admiralty Way >>> Lekki 1st Roundabout >>> Admiralty Toll Plaza >>> Ozumba Mbadiwe Road >>> Akin Adesola Street >>> Bishop Oluwole Street >>> Eko Atlantic City.

Alternative routes for motorists during sporting event

Motorists from Eko Bridge outward Lagos shall be diverted to Costain Ebute Metta, Nigerian Breweries and Bode Thomas Street through Moshood Abiola Way (Formerly known as Apapa Road).

Motorists from Alaka Estate shall be diverted to Iponri or Iponri Estate.

Motorists from Masha inward Stadium shall be diverted to Shitta Roundabout for onward movement through Falolu and Adeniran Ogunsanya Road to connect their various destinations.

Motorists from Apapa/Orile going to Funsho Williams Avenue shall be diverted to Apapa Road to continue with their journey.

On Ikorodu Road, traffic from Ojota inward Fadeyi to Funsho Williams is allowed but there is restriction for motorists who wants to link Gbagada through Town Planning Way to 3rd Mainland Bridge. (Marathon Route).

U-Turn under Jibowu Bridge to connect Ikorodu Road is not allowed during this period.

Motorists from Ikorodu Road inward Lagos

Take Dorman Long Bridge to Funsho Williams Avenue (Formerly known as Western Avenue) on the main carriage way to Eko Bridge to Apongbon.

Or take Yaba- Oyingbo ( Murtala Muhammed Way) to Iddo to Carter Bridge/Idumota and continue with your journey.

Motorists from Lagos going to Ikorodu Road

Take 3rd Mainland Bridge to Ogudu, Alapere to Ketu to Ikorodu Road.

Alternative to Ikorodu Road from Costain to Ojuelegba, use Costain to Apapa Road to link Herbert Macaulay Way.

Or use Bode Thomas >>> Eric Moore to link Akerele to Ojuelegba Road and Mabo Street to connect Agege Motor Road at Bishop Street.

Motorists from Mushin/Idi-Oro can only move towards Ojuelegba or Empire to Herbert Macaulay Way or Yaba, as traffic turning left to Ikorodu Road will be restricted.

Motorists from Apapa-Oshodi Express Way(i.e.from Mile 2) will be diverted through BOC Gases Nig Armed Forces Resettlement Centre on the service lane to Agege Motor Road, or to Town Planning Way before Anthony Oke.

(Please note that Gbagada inward 3rd Mainland Bridge will be temporarily closed to traffic from Anthony Oke).

For those coming from Lagos-Ibadan Express Way (Ojodu Berger) to Lagos:

Take Old Toll Gate to Ojota to Anthony to Fadeyi on Ikorodu Road to Funsho Williams Avenue ( on Ojuelegba Bridge) to Stadium Bridge to Eko Bridge to Apongbon and continue with your journey.

Motorists coming from Lagos to Lagos-Ibadan Express Way

Take 3rd Mainland Bridge to Oworonsoki to Alapere to Old Toll Gate to Ojodu Berger.

Those coming from Lagos-Abeokuta Express Way to Lagos

Take Agege Motor Road to Mushin to Moshalashi to Funsho Williams Avenue(on Ojuelegba Bridge) to Eko Bridge to Apongbon and continue with your journey.

From Lagos-Ibadan Express Way to Apapa

Take Ojota to Anthony (Ikorodu Road) to Oshodi to Mile 2 to Apapa.

Or from Old Toll Gate to Alapere Ogudu to Gbagada to Oshodi to Mile 2 to Apapa.

For motorists coming from Lagos to Apapa

Take Eko Bridge and loop down at Ijora Olopa to Ijora 7up, or take Costain to Iganmu Bridge to Ijora 7up, or take Orile to Mile 2 to Apapa-Oshodi Express Way to Apapa.

Motorists coming from Lagos-Badagry Express Way to Lagos

Take Orile to Iganmu Bridge to Costain, connect Eko Bridge to Apongbon and continue with your journey.

Or from Costain, take Apapa Road to Oyingbo to Iddo to Carter Bridge (Idumota).

From Old Toll Gate to Alapere Ogudu, motorists shall be diverted to Gbagada, Oworonsoki- Oshodi- Apapa Express Way and navigate to your various destinations.

Motorists shall be diverted to Alexandra Road from Cable Bridge while Bourdillion Road, Ikoyi will be temporarily closed to traffic.

From Ajah to Ozumba Mbadiwe Road through Lekki, traffic shall be diverted to Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

From Awolowo Road Ikoyi, traffic shall be diverted to Falomo Bridge to connect Ozumba Mbadiwe Road while Falomo Roundabout inward Bourdillion Road will be temporarily closed to traffic.

Akin Adesola Street inward Bar Beach will also be temporarily closed to traffic.

From Bonny Camp, traffic to Ozumba Mbadiwe Road shall be diverted to Kofo Abayomi Street through Old Mr. Biggs.

Please note that all the adjoining streets and feeder roads leading to the Lagos City Marathon dedicated routes shall be temporarily closed to traffic to ensure an hitch free exercise, safety and security of the athletes.