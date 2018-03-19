Death trap Tramadol kills young man in his 20's

news

In Abraka, Delta State, a young man in his twenties has been reported dead following an overdose of Tramadol .

Vanguard News reported that the deceased who is a regular user of the drug substance died at his shop located in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

A medical staff of the General Hospital, Abraka, confirmed the death of the unidentified man who died shortly after arriving at the health center.

Events before his death saw him enter a sudden seizure after vomit profusely before proceeding to foaming in the mouth.

"Those who rushed him to the hospital said, after taking the drug, he started vomiting, went into a sudden seizure after which he slumped and started foaming from his mouth.

"He was brought in too late as he had already gone into coma and was confirmed dead on arrival," confirms a worker at the Abraka General Hospital who spoke to Naij News on a condition of anonymity.

The hazard associated with the use of Tramadol among Nigerian youths has reached a level requiring urgent attention.

One of the effects observed in drug abusers who patronise the substance have seen them fall off the sanity rail.

Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos

Getting high has resulted in low moments for an unidentified man who reportedly went mad after ingesting doses of Tramadol in Lagos.

The subject who appeared in his thirties was tied up in order to prevent him from going deep into a state of frenzy associated with the drug in-take.

Online news platform National Helm reported that the incident occurred on Sunday, March 5, 2018.

It was gathered that water and sips of Garri, played an important role in nursing the drug consumer who was tied by the wrist in a manner deserving of a thief.

A visit to the clinic proved to be the final resolve for concerned observers who reportedly took him to a General Hospital in the metropolis of Lagos.

A consumption of intoxicants is a big headache in Nigeria.

Attractive cities like Lagos, Jos and Abuja, have received attention for a high amount of use, with the latter taking a chief position in the minds of the populace.