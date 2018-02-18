Home > Gist > Metro >

Days after returning from Libya, young lady dies

A migrant in Tariq Al-Matar detention centre in Libya (for illustrative purpose)

A migrant in Tariq Al-Matar detention centre in Libya (for illustrative purpose)

A female Libya returnee, Miss Towabola Adebayo, is dead.

She was confirmed dead barely days after she was evacuated back to Nigeria.

Towabola who hailed from Ogun state, was among the 5th Batch of returnees from Libya on board Medview Airline at University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).

Naij reports that the deceased had arrived back in Nigeria, sick and died on Wednesday, February 14, after two days of medical treatment at University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).

The head of media and public relations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Sani Datti, said on Friday, February 16, “She arrived sick and was immediately taken in a waiting NEMA Ambulance to University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where she was admitted.

“She was treated with vomiting, general weakness of the body, abdominal pains and associated illness.

“She, unfortunately, died early on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2018, two days after admission in hospital.”

He noted that the parents of the deceased have been contacted and arrangements are currently being made for the transportation of her remains back home.

A government sworn to protect its citizens

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to protecting Nigerians in distress globally and to tackle the menace of child trafficking.

Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this while receiving a 14-year-old victim of child labour from South Korea in Abuja on Friday, Naij earlier reported.

The 14-year-old girl who hails from Imo state was taken to South Korea in September 2015 by her mother’s sister who promised to further her education but subjected her to manual labour.

Her case is one in many and among the lucky few who have been discovered and rescued.

