Home > Gist > Metro >

Davido, Chioma's Dunes Center experience (Assurance)

Dunes Center Davido, Chioma's mall experience (Assurance)

Dunes Center is a chain of businesses that brings together the world’s famous brands at amazingly great prices, all under one roof.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davido, Chioma's Dunes Center experience (Assurance) play

Davido, Chioma's Dunes Center experience (Assurance)

(pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Abuja’s favorite shopping mall, Dunes Center, has just realized a brand new commercial featuring Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma.

The idea behind the video was to assure their customers and their loved ones an amazing shopping experience.

Watch and Subscribe to our channel and watch more of Chioma's cooking show. 

Davido, Chioma's Dunes Center experience (Assurance) play

Davido, Chioma's Dunes Center experience (Assurance)

(pulse)

 

Introduction

Dunes Center is a chain of businesses that brings together the world’s famous brands at amazingly great prices, all under one roof.

The business range includes:

APARTMENTS

Dunes Apartments are fully serviced and furnished apartments providing medium stay or temporary accommodation for corporate relocation or family holiday.

RESTAURANT & CATERING SERVICES

At Dunes Center, we are passionate about Food The Continental Cuisine on the 5th floor

The Food Hall: is also home to Delifrance and offers baguettes, croissants, cinnamon rolls, and all kinds of freshly baked breads and pies. The Food hall also has assorted meats, seafood, canned and packaged foodscheese and cold cuts.

CONFECTIONARY

The Coffee Shop: for great food and fresh juice cocktails, ice cream.

SUPERMARKET

HOME AND OFFICE FURNISHINGS AND ACCESSORIES

CLOTHING, SHOES & ACCESSORIES

Men, Women and Kids

MAKE UP & EXOTIC FRAGRANCES BAGS & LUGGAGES

you can Visit their e commerce shopping website on www.dunescenter.com and you can follow on social media via IG. @dunesabuja. FB. @dunescenter.

Davido & Chioma Dunes Center Experience (Assurance)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 X-Men Material Man climbs risky balcony to rescue baby from falling off...bullet
2 "Yahoo Boys" Masters of love scams arrested by EFCCbullet
3 Divine Compensation Female lawyer who lost teeth at church crusade...bullet

Related Articles

Midem Nigerian/Afrobeats at conference, Cannes to hold on Tuesday 5 June – Friday 8 June 2018
Access Bank GMD, Herbert Wigwe, inspires Makoko Slum2school kids on Children’s Day
Achievas Entertainment CEO launches new charity organization, The Richout Foundation
The Eve A discovery of truths
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Man of God rejoices over yet another successful Holy Land tour
Jobberman 2 ways to improve your CV for your next job
M-Net Movies Bang Bang Your real action heroes are here
Infinix Hot 6 Star Participate in the competition and stand a chance to win a performance with Davido
Lipton Yellow Label Tea brand kicks off ‘Don’t Just Think, Do’ campaign in mosques across Nigeria
Taxify “Your PVC, Your Voice” brand says in Democracy Day inspired campaign

Metro

Midem Nigerian/Afrobeats at conference, Cannes to hold on Tuesday 5 June – Friday 8 June 2018
Male hair stylist locked in jail for looking like a girl
Police Brutality Male hair stylist locked in jail for looking like a girl
Sad mum unable to see new baby before it disappeared in nurse's care
Stranger Things Sad mum unable to see new baby before it disappeared in nurse's care
Man bent on suicide ignores the plea of Omega Power Ministry's G.O
Stubborn Head Man bent on suicide ignores the plea of Omega Power Ministry's G.O