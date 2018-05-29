Davido, Chioma's Dunes Center experience (Assurance)

news

Abuja’s favorite shopping mall, Dunes Center, has just realized a brand new commercial featuring Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma.

The idea behind the video was to assure their customers and their loved ones an amazing shopping experience.

Watch and Subscribe to our channel and watch more of Chioma's cooking show.

Introduction

Dunes Center is a chain of businesses that brings together the world’s famous brands at amazingly great prices, all under one roof.

The business range includes:

APARTMENTS

Dunes Apartments are fully serviced and furnished apartments providing medium stay or temporary accommodation for corporate relocation or family holiday.

RESTAURANT & CATERING SERVICES

At Dunes Center, we are passionate about Food The Continental Cuisine on the 5th floor

The Food Hall: is also home to Delifrance and offers baguettes, croissants, cinnamon rolls, and all kinds of freshly baked breads and pies. The Food hall also has assorted meats, seafood, canned and packaged foodscheese and cold cuts.

CONFECTIONARY

The Coffee Shop: for great food and fresh juice cocktails, ice cream.

SUPERMARKET

HOME AND OFFICE FURNISHINGS AND ACCESSORIES

CLOTHING, SHOES & ACCESSORIES

Men, Women and Kids

MAKE UP & EXOTIC FRAGRANCES BAGS & LUGGAGES

you can Visit their e commerce shopping website on www.dunescenter.com and you can follow on social media via IG. @dunesabuja. FB. @dunescenter.