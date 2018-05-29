Davido, Chioma's Dunes Center experience (Assurance)

Dunes Center is a chain of businesses that brings together the world’s famous brands at amazingly great prices, all under one roof.
The idea behind the video was to assure their customers and their loved ones an amazing shopping experience.
Watch and Subscribe to our channel and watch more of Chioma's cooking show.
Dunes Center is a chain of businesses that brings together the world’s famous brands at amazingly great prices, all under one roof.
The business range includes:
Dunes Apartments are fully serviced and furnished apartments providing medium stay or temporary accommodation for corporate relocation or family holiday.
At Dunes Center, we are passionate about Food The Continental Cuisine on the 5th floor
The Food Hall: is also home to Delifrance and offers baguettes, croissants, cinnamon rolls, and all kinds of freshly baked breads and pies. The Food hall also has assorted meats, seafood, canned and packaged foodscheese and cold cuts.
The Coffee Shop: for great food and fresh juice cocktails, ice cream.
SUPERMARKET
HOME AND OFFICE FURNISHINGS AND ACCESSORIES
CLOTHING, SHOES & ACCESSORIES
Men, Women and Kids
MAKE UP & EXOTIC FRAGRANCES BAGS & LUGGAGES
you can Visit their e commerce shopping website on www.dunescenter.com and you can follow on social media via IG. @dunesabuja. FB. @dunescenter.