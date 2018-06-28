Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Daughters plan with mum to kill father who won't allow jeans

Deadly Women Daughters plan with mum to kill strict dad who won't allow jeans at home

In order to dress in a preferred way, a group of girls conspired with their mum in kill their father who reportedly has an attractive pension.

  • Published:
Daughters plan with mum to kill strict dad who won't allow jeans at home play

Four daughters who reportedly killed their father did so after he refused to allow them wear jeans.

(Tessy Info Hub)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In India, a dad who made a particular sense of style on his daughters has been killed by the group who received support from their mother, 52-year-old Zahida.

The Channels News Asia (CNA) gathered that the deceased was killed by the family members who resented his order restricting them from wearing jeans.

CNA confirmed that the group comprising of Zeenat, 22, Iram, 19, Alia, 18, and Saba, 26 and their mum, also killed the victim, Meharbaan Ali reportedly a police officer prior to death.

Daughters plan with mum to kill strict dad who won't allow jeans at home play

An Indian police officer prepares to hit a subject with a cane.

(Mustache Revival)

 

Ali's corpse was reportedly found at a canal on Sunday, June 24, 2018. One of the motivation behind the killing of the policeman appeared to be his harsh criticism of an affair which developed between his wife and brother.

ALSO READ: Muslim killed by Hindus after slaughtering a cow in India

The Indian police are on a lookout for suspected assassins alleged to have killed Ali whose pension benefits inspired his murder.

The reverse was the case in Jodhpur, India where a dad cut his daughter's throat as a sacrifice to God.

Dad slits 4-yr-old daughter's throat to use as Ramadan sacrifice

One Nawab Ali Qureshi has reportedly confessed to slitting the throat of his 4-yr-old daughter as a sacrifice to God for Ramadan.

According to him, he needed to be free from the devil's possession at the time which was his reason for slaughtering his daughter.

Times of India reports that the 26-year-old meat seller earlier blamed Rizwana's death on a family cat but finally confessed to the crime on Friday, June 8, 2018.

He reportedly said, "I had to offer my most prized possession to Allah".

Rizwana play Dad slits 4-yr-old daughter's throat to use as Ramadan sacrifice (LIB)

 

The reports revealed that Qureshi recited passages from the Koran before killing his daughter in Jodhpur, India.

He is reported to have confessed after his wife, Shabana reported the case to the police after she discovered Rizwana dead at about 3 am that morning.

He said: "I am a devout Muslim and love my daughter more than my life. For several days she was at her grandmother’s place and returned on Thursday.

"I took her to the marketplace and bought sweetmeats and fruits. In the night I took her to the courtyard downstairs, recited a kalima, killed her, and then went back to sleep upstairs."

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Money Ritual Man begs to complete ritual process after being found...bullet
2 Crucify Them Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephewbullet
3 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet

Related Articles

No Time For 'Shakara' Man closes supermarket he opened for bae who wants him no more
Destroyed By Greed Nemesis catches up on web designer who killed divorcee he met on Facebook
The Punisher Man who beats wife too much killed by in-laws
No Play-Play Woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic
Hard Culture Woman and husband suffer rape in silence because of tradition
Tragic End Nigerian teenager stabbed to death during birthday party in London
Good Samaritan Man stabbed repeatedly during attempt to save lady from cultists

Metro

American Mega Millions How Nigerians can play for the $232 million jackpot
Woman poisons 88 people because relatives mocked her cooking
So Sad Woman poisons 88 people because relatives mocked her cooking
Man born without penis prepares to have sex for the first time
Finally! Man born without penis prepares to have sex for the first time
World Sickle Cell Day ASH takes action to improve global health outcomes