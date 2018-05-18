Home > Gist > Metro >

Danfo driver aims for LASTMA officer's neck with broken bottle

Testimony LASTMA officer lucky to escape death after clashing with Danfo driver

A LASTMA officer was able to avoid being stabbed on the neck following a fast response to a danfo driver's blow.

Kenneth Anyanwu, a 'Danfo' bus driver, who attempted to stab an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has been sentenced to a year in prison.

The verdict was given by a magistrate, F.O. Ikobayo, says a report by an online blog, Kemi Filani.

According to reports, the victim, Olanrewaju Yusuf, was attacked on Thursday, April 26, 2018, on Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

It was gathered that the convict had put up a resistance when the LASTMA officer tried to correct him for illegal parking.

Anyanwu, who reportedly pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace, only managed to stab the victim on his palm after an instinctive block.

A picture showed injuries evident in Olanrewaju Yusuf's bloodied hand.

