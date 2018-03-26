news

A man has been arrested for taking the law into his hands when he attacked another man with a machete for defiling his six-month-old baby daughter in Benin, Edo State.

According to the reports, the suspect reportedly cut the leg of the 36-year-old accused of the sordid act.

Human right activist, Prince Gwamnishu, who shared the account on social media, revealed that the dad allegedly caught the suspect inserting his finger into his baby’s private part .

The enraged man attacked the suspect with a machete and was later arrested for his pain while the suspect has been hospitalised and is currently receiving treatment.

The dad confessed to attacking the suspect out of annoyance and pleaded that the charge of defilement filed against the suspect, be withdrawn, allowing him to regain his freedom.

3-months-old baby sexually assaulted by mother

In the US, a 19-year-old mother, Jazmine Nichole Pacyga, who resided in Muskegon, Michigan was arrested by the state police for sexually assaulting her three-month-old son .

Pacyga, who is a second time offender confessed to making a recording of the act with the intent to use it as child pornography , the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services(MDHHS) alleged.

The offender committed the crime at her residence on Sunday, February 5, 2017 according to a report by Mlive News.

She is now being held at the Muskegon County Jail where she is awaiting trial for two charges of felony.

The serial offender has also been stripped of her parental rights while the infant is under the care of the MDHHS.

Timothy Maat, the Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor confirmed Pacyga as a habitual offender who already has felony home invasion to her credit.

Her next conviction may place her behind bars for the rest of her life.