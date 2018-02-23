Dad asked to forgive soldiers who punished daughter to death

news

Hyginus, the dad of 15-year-old Queendaline Ekezie, who reportedly died following an extreme frogmarch imposed on her, has been asked to forgive the soldiers responsible for her death.

According to Punch News, the grieving father collapsed and was rushed to a hospital when the report of his daughter's death reached him.

The deceased who was in company of a colleague identified as Delight Aguocha, went through a rigorous punishment for arriving late to school.

In a chat with Punch, Hyginus revealed that he has been getting an appeal from family members who urged him to let the case go. He confirmed that this occurred after returning to Umuoso, located in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Meanwhile, Gertrud Oduka, the Commissioner of Education for the state has described the case as a sensitive one. As a result, there are no plans to issue a speedy statement on the matter which has generated sympathy on social media.

“We don’t want to issue a statement in a hurry. We have launched an investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the death of the pupil. Some senior officers of the ministry are in the girl’s village.

"The matter is a sensitive one and we are being careful," Oduka mentioned according to Punch News.

Hyginus' calm response to the unfortunate event is contrasting when considering the reaction of a family in Anambra state, who reportedly killed a female teacher who scolded a pupil, Okafor Chinaza for disobedience.

A female teacher was beaten to death for scolding student

The parents of a female student , Okafor Chinaza, have been arrested by the police in Anambra state for beating her teacher, Odilinye Rita to death.

The tragedy reportedly occurred on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at the Starlight Secondary School, Ogidi.

Vanguard News reported that the student aged 14, had refused to clean the classroom as indicated on a roster and was rude to the deceased while she tried to correct her.

Her uncivil reaction towards Rita caused the latter to whip her but that response only made the student more rebellious.

Chinaza was alleged to have reported the incident to her family comprising of her mother and uncle, who visited the school with an intention to assault the teacher.

The student's mother reportedly ignored an appeal made by the proprietress of the institution who urged her to allow the matter be handled by the school administrators but the plea went unheeded.