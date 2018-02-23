Home > Gist > Metro >

Dad asked to forgive soldiers who punished daughter to death

Big Request Dad asked to forgive soldiers who punished daughter to death

Relatives of a grieving father whose daughter died following a hard punishment has asked him forgive the soldiers responsible.

  • Published:
A Nigerian soldier patrolling in the town of Banki in northeastern Nigeria, in April 2017 play

A Nigerian soldier patrolling in the town of Banki in northeastern Nigeria, in April 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hyginus, the dad of 15-year-old Queendaline Ekezie, who reportedly died following an extreme frogmarch imposed on her, has been asked to forgive the soldiers responsible for her death.

According to Punch News, the grieving father collapsed and was rushed to a hospital when the report of his daughter's death reached him.

The deceased who was in company of a colleague identified as Delight Aguocha, went through a rigorous punishment for arriving late to school.

In a chat with Punch, Hyginus revealed that he has been getting an appeal from family members who urged him to let the case go. He confirmed that this occurred after returning to Umuoso, located  in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

15-year-old Queendaline Ekezie died after soldier reportedly subjected her to strenuous corporal punishment. play Dad asked to forgive soldiers who punished daughter to death (Instablog9ja)

 

Meanwhile, Gertrud Oduka, the Commissioner of Education for the state has described the case as a sensitive one. As a result, there are no plans to issue a speedy statement on the matter which has generated sympathy on social media.

“We don’t want to issue a statement in a hurry. We have launched an investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the death of the pupil. Some senior officers of the ministry are in the girl’s village.

"The matter is a sensitive one and we are being careful," Oduka mentioned according to Punch News.

Hyginus' calm response to the unfortunate event is contrasting when considering the reaction of a family in Anambra state, who reportedly killed a female teacher who scolded a pupil, Okafor Chinaza for disobedience.

A female teacher was beaten to death for scolding student

The parents of a female student, Okafor Chinaza, have been arrested by the police in Anambra state for beating her teacher, Odilinye Rita to death.

The tragedy reportedly occurred on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, at the Starlight Secondary School, Ogidi.

Rebellious students seem to be increasing in secondary schools due to persisting policy against beating them. play

Rebellious students seem to be increasing in secondary schools due to persisting policy against beating them.

(Press)

 

Vanguard News reported that the student aged 14, had refused to clean the classroom as indicated on a roster and was rude to the deceased while she tried to correct her.

ALSO READ: 'Teachers should continue flogging disobedient students', Pulse readers react

Her uncivil reaction towards Rita caused the latter to whip her but that response only made the student more rebellious.

Chinaza was alleged to have reported the incident to her family comprising of her mother and uncle, who visited the school with an intention to assault the teacher.

The student's mother reportedly ignored an appeal made by the proprietress of the institution who urged her to allow the matter be handled by the school administrators but the plea went unheeded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Freaks Of Nature Watch man carry big stone, table with teeth [Video]bullet
2 Avoidable Death Man killed by bus blamed for not using pedestrian bridgebullet
3 Kunle Poly NURTW chairman thanks God for sparing his lifebullet

Related Articles

CIA Thief Losing your mobile phone to these SIM card hackers can render your savings empty
Husband Snatcher Slay queen loses expensive Range Rover after lover comes back to senses
Serious Tidy! Port Harcourt burglar stripped naked after busted operation
Madness Teacher flogs student to death in Zamfara
'Jonzin' Man whose face got tattooed on girlfriend's arm declares himself single
See Disgrace! Man caught recording female students while they bath tastes pain

Metro

Graphic Content
Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children
Lagos Neighbourhood Corps arrests 6 cultists for gang raping 3 girls
In Lagos 6 suspected cultists arrested for gang raping students
A security guard stabbed colleague in the neck over own portion from N1000 tip.
Chicken Change Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip
Church workers counting tithe.
There Is God! Church refuse refund request made by member who mistakenly paid N111k as tithe (Audio)