Home > Gist > Metro >

Customs seizes 88 coconut packs, 42 book packs of Cannabis

Drug Trafficking 88 coconut packs, 42 book packs of Cannabis seized by Customs

The reports reveal that the exhibits have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Customs seizes 88 coconut packs, 42 book packs of Cannabis play

Customs seizes 88 coconut packs, 42 book packs of Cannabis

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Officials of the Nigerian Customs Service, (NCS) Ogun State Area Command has reportedly seized 88 coconut packs and 42 compressed book packs in which Cannabis was hidden.

According to Instablog9ja, the drugs were intercepted in Ihunbon-Oke-Odan creek along Idiroko-Benin Republic border.

The reports reveal that the exhibits were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Compliance is a huge problem facing cannabis companies. play

Compliance is a huge problem facing cannabis companies.

(REUTERS/Andres Stapff)

 

ALSO READ: This opioid painkiller is at the heart of Nigeria's drug problem

The rapid response squad has also intercepted four bales of second clothing/shoes used to conceal the hard drugs.

Drug abuse and the race to save our youths

Drug abuse has become a serious issue in Nigeria in recent times, as our youths seem to be turning to illicit drugs.

Used needles and pipes on the table, white powder, crystals, vodka…ahhhh… play

Used needles and pipes on the table, white powder, crystals, vodka…ahhhh…

(Sunrise house)

 

Reports by new media and the general public indicate that drug use among Nigeria's youth is worsening by the day.

While Lagosians struggle to understand why drug-addled zombies are walking down the city's streets at night, Abuja is getting covered in a carpet of drug sachets and codeine packs.

At first look, it's hard to see why intoxication has become such a priority. There have been few abrupt changes in the Nigerian youth experience since, say the 1990s.

But therein lies the answer, in the fact that the reasons why Nigerian youth are abusing drugs emerged as slow burners instead of instant challenges.

Drug abuse is becoming a serious issue in Nigeria play

Drug abuse is becoming a serious issue in Nigeria

(Tech Times )

 

The rise of illicit drugs among Nigerians

In November 2016, Eromo Egbejule published a story titled "Is there a growing drug epidemic in Nigeria?".

In his article, he states that there is a serious drug culture in Northern Nigerian ranging from cocaine, codeine to sniffing fermented human waste known as Jenkem which produces hallucinatory effects.

In March 2016, the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency discovered a super laboratory for the illicit production of methamphetamine located at Asaba, Delta.

The drug remains one of the most frequently abused medication in Africa. It serves different purpose for different people. play

The drug remains one of the most frequently abused medication in Africa. It serves different purpose for different people.

(google)

 

ALSO READ: A new deadly form of marijuana is wreaking havoc in Nigeria's cities

The laboratory had the capacity of producing between 3,000kg and 4,000kg of methamphetamine per production cycle.

In the 80s and the 90s, Nigeria was mostly a trafficking point for narcotics from South American cartels who wanted to smuggle drugs to Europe. Nigeria's security system was poor which made it ideal to move drugs.

The situation has grown worse. Nigeria is still a trafficking point but now we have turned into a country who produces and consumes these drugs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Shocking MFM pastor slumps, dies during servicebullet
2 In Ogun Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing man, 2 school children...bullet
3 Street Life Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with...bullet

Related Articles

In South Africa Female student arrested with marijuana in school
NDLEA Drug agency finds N19m worth of illicit drugs in cartons of noodles
Drug Abuse 5 reasons why young Nigerians are turning to illicit drugs
MTV Shuga Naija You really can't stop young people from having sex
Drug Abuse Young people are using tramadol for sex and getting convulsions
Science Students Young Nigerians are now mixing methylated spirit and Coke to get high
Skoochies Introducing the favorite drink of Lagos' Science Students
Drug Abuse Abuja is becoming a busy territory for codeine users
Tramadol This opioid painkiller is at the heart of Nigeria's drug problem
Young Nigerians What millennials were up to in 2017

Metro

The victim, Ajaga Catherine
Wicked World Woman found with vulva, left breast missing, undergoes life-saving surgery
Lord’s Chosen
The Chosen One Pastor reportedly overpowers robbers, seizes their guns
The suspect, Akinyemi Edgar Koja and his late wife
End Of The Wicked Husband on the run for strangling wife, finally arrested
World Cup FIFA trophy would be live in Lagos and Abuja!