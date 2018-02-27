news

Officials of the Nigerian Customs Service, (NCS) Ogun State Area Command has reportedly seized 88 coconut packs and 42 compressed book packs in which Cannabis was hidden.

According to Instablog9ja, the drugs were intercepted in Ihunbon-Oke-Odan creek along Idiroko-Benin Republic border.

The reports reveal that the exhibits were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The rapid response squad has also intercepted four bales of second clothing/shoes used to conceal the hard drugs.

Drug abuse and the race to save our youths

Drug abuse has become a serious issue in Nigeria in recent times, as our youths seem to be turning to illicit drugs.

Reports by new media and the general public indicate that drug use among Nigeria's youth is worsening by the day.

While Lagosians struggle to understand why drug-addled zombies are walking down the city's streets at night, Abuja is getting covered in a carpet of drug sachets and codeine packs .

At first look, it's hard to see why intoxication has become such a priority. There have been few abrupt changes in the Nigerian youth experience since, say the 1990s.

But therein lies the answer, in the fact that the reasons why Nigerian youth are abusing drugs emerged as slow burners instead of instant challenges.

The rise of illicit drugs among Nigerians

In November 2016, Eromo Egbejule published a story titled "Is there a growing drug epidemic in Nigeria?".

In his article, he states that there is a serious drug culture in Northern Nigerian ranging from cocaine, codeine to sniffing fermented human waste known as Jenkem which produces hallucinatory effects.

In March 2016, the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency discovered a super laboratory for the illicit production of methamphetamine located at Asaba, Delta.

The laboratory had the capacity of producing between 3,000kg and 4,000kg of methamphetamine per production cycle.

In the 80s and the 90s, Nigeria was mostly a trafficking point for narcotics from South American cartels who wanted to smuggle drugs to Europe. Nigeria's security system was poor which made it ideal to move drugs.

The situation has grown worse. Nigeria is still a trafficking point but now we have turned into a country who produces and consumes these drugs.