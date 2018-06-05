Crowd of internet fraudsters to be deported from Ghana

news

Ghana's Police Intelligence Directorate has revealed plans to deport 50 internet fraudsters arrested in their various hideout.

The suspects were arrested in Kasoa according to many reports.

Items recovered from the group include 46 laptops, mobile phones and several electronic gadgets, Instablog9ja said on IG.

“During the arrest, most of the suspects were busy on their laptops while the others were sleeping.

“We are currently screening them for varying criminal offences, including cyber related crimes and robberies after which they would be handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for residence status investigations,” says police chief Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The raid which was facilitated by residents of Kasao follows several arrests in Abuja and Lagos.

EFCC extends raid to Abuja capturing 6 Yahoo Boys

Six internet fraudsters have been arrested in Abuja following another raid carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ihoeghian Aghasomwan, Precious Osarumen, Enabulele Osazee Frank, Osahon Scott, Efe Ehieorobo and Peter James, the suspects, were captured at their base in Kubwa on Friday, May 11, 2018.

The Cable News revealed a statement given by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in the aftermath of the arrest.

“Surveillance was carried out and the identity and location of the fraudsters who specialize in defrauding innocent citizens both within and outside the country through internet was identified.

“On arrest, some of [the] items recovered from the suspects include – one Toyota Camry 2009, 10 laptop computers, 4 ECOWAS International passports, 17 mobile phones, 2 flash drive, HP printer and Certificate of Award of Asian Professional Security Association in favour of Sun Yaje.

“Also recovered was a travelling bag and air piece check-in bag suggesting Abuja as its destination dated March 19, 2018 labelled with two paper clearance certificate of Custom Controlling Department, International Affairs China, No: 00548 and TDK courier service worldwide express service shipment details with track No: ME103178131," Uwajaren confirmed in a report by The Cable.