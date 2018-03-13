Crippled thief strikes again at book launch

Home > Gist > Metro >

A CCTV footage showed the man known as the Crippled Thief as he pilfered an item belonging to a guest performer.

A man popularly known as the Crippled Thief has struck again at a book launch where he reportedly made away with an iPhone and Samsung phones.

This happened on Saturday, March 10, 2018, where gadgets belonging to a musical act who performed at the event were stolen.

Lola Shoneyin, the director of the annual Ake Book Festival, confirmed the incident in a help-seeking tweet aimed at arresting the stylish robber who was thought to have been apprehended on Thursday, November 23, 2017, at an activity organized by The Waterbrook Church, Victoria Island.

The police have already been notified about the development according to Shoneyin whose attention is set on how to get back the stolen items.

A tweet posted by the art lover on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 contained a video that portrayed the thief in the act.

"Do you know this man?

"Watch the man in blue jeans and light green shirt. No one knows who he is. He turned up at our book launch on Saturday and stole the performer's phones. An Iphone & Samsung.

"We've notified the police but we want the phones back. Pls DM me if you have info," Shoneyin expressed in a post.

 

The tweet, which has been shared 735 times at the time of writing this story, has seen a lot of comments from her followers who offered ideas aimed at apprehending the suspect.

Serial robber arrested at church organized event

The Crippled Thief whose exploits have seen him pilfer at numerous societal events held in Lagos, Nigeria, was earlier nabbed on Thursday, November 23, 2017, at an event held at The Waterbrook Church, Victoria Island. Where better to catch a lifter right?

According to a source who spoke to Pulse News on a condition of anonymity, one of the victims of his past robberies spotted him at the venue and alerted authorities who were able to confirm his identity as a thief based on various Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footages available online.

"In a dastardly twist of fate he (The Crippled Thief) met his nemesis at a church function where one of his previous victims  recognized his signature limp and quickly alerted the nearby security on the premises.

"After confirming his identity through numerous videos online the authorities promptly picked him up and charged him to the local police station where he’s currently facing numerous charges of theft," the source disclosed.

It was gathered that the suspect often compiles a list of gatherings to be attended after researching them on social media.

His visits to gigs held at club houses and bars have seen him make away with mobile phones and sophisticated gadgets belonging to unsuspecting victims.

The theft specialist was not able to get down to the business of the day on his last outing, but records of his activities were sufficient to fetch him a bunch of criminal charges relating to the act of stealing at the Victoria Island Police Station where he was taken after the arrest.

