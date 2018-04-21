Court slams businesswoman N14m bail over alleged N13m scam

news

A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court on Friday granted a 34-year old businesswoman, Joy Abiodun, bail for N14 million over an alleged N13 million scam.‎

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, ordered Abiodun to produce two sureties resident within the court's jurisdiction, ‎adding that one of the sureties must be a public servant on Grade Level 10.

He said the public servant must produce his last promotion letter while the second surety would produce a means of livelihood, identification and a copy of utility bill.

Marafa added that the addresses of both sureties must be verified by the prosecutor, John Okpa.

He adjourned the case until May 7 for hearing.

‎The defendant, of Wuse, Abuja, was docked on a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery, offences she denied.

Okpa had told the court ‎that the complainant, Orisha Saty, reported the case at the Kubwa Police Area Command on April 6.

He alleged that ‎the accused sometime in 2015, forged title document for a two-bedroom flat and a self-contained apartment located at ‎Plot 09, Kubwa Annex, Abuja.

Okpa that the accused swindled the complainant to the tune of N13 million with the property, adding that after taking possession, it was discovered that the property was sold to one Alhaji Abba Mohammed.

The prosecutor said all efforts made to recover the N13 million from the accused failed.

The offences contravene the Penal Code.