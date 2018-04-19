Home > Gist > Metro >

Court sentences man to 6 months in prison for stabbing another

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, however, gave Yahaya an option of N20,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

  • Published:
A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja on Thursday, sentenced a 25-year-old man, Abba Yahaya, to six months in prison for stabbing Yahuza Safiyanu on the back.

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, however, gave Yahaya an option of N20,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

He also ordered Yahaya to pay N19,000 compensation to Safiyanu, failing which, he would serve additional three months in prison.

Yahaya of Phase 3, Kubwa, Abuja, was convicted and sentenced for causing grievous hurt.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, had told the court that Safiyanu of Kubwa, Abuja reported he matter at the Kubwa Police Station on April 10.

‎He said Yahaya acted in a violent manner and stabbed Safiyanu on the back without any provocation, causing him deep cuts.

Olanipekun said Safiyanu was taken to Kubwa General Hospital and he spent N19,000 for treatment.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 247 of the Penal Code.

Yahaya had pleaded guilty and begged the court for mercy, saying it was a mistake and he was sorry.

