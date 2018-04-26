Home > Gist > Metro >

Court remands security guard for allegedly impregnating daughter

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who refused to take the plea of the accused, said he should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A DNA test is to be carried out in a bid to confirm who is responsible for the new-born baby.

A DNA test is to be carried out in a bid to confirm who is responsible for the new-born baby.

(Daily Trust)
A 50-year-old security guard, Taiwo Oyelabi, who allegedly impregnated his 21-year-old daughter, was on Thursday remanded at the Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who refused to take the plea of the accused, said he should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused, who resides at Iyana-Iba area of Lagos, is being tried for rape.

The prosecution told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in November 2017, at his residence.

The accused had sexual intercourse with his 21-year-old daughter severally which resulted in pregnancy,” he said.

He said the girl was staying with her aunt after her parents had separated, but in November 2017, the accused begged the aunt to return her home.

The accused took his daughter away from his sister who took custody of her and he started sleeping with her against her wish.

“When the community discovered that the girl is pregnant for her father, it reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested,” he said.

He said the accused, who made a confessional statement to the police, claimed that he slept with his daughter only five times, attributing it to the handiwork of the devil.

The offence contravened Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

NAN reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for rape.

The case was adjourned until June 20, for mention. 

