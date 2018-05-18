Court remands 21-yr-old for allegedly stabbing friend while asleep

Home > Gist > Metro >

An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife  on Friday remanded one Olaleye Suyi, 21, for allegedly stabbing his friend, Oladele Kayode,  in the face while asleep.

The Prosecutor, Insp  Sunday Osanyintuyi,  told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 15 at about  11.30 am at Line 3, Aladanla Street, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the accused caused  Kayode grievous harm by allegedly stabbing him with  a knife in the face several times  due to a misunderstanding.

He said that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the  one-count charge of  causing grievous harm.

The defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Babatunde, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

He promised that his client would not jump bail and would produce reliable sureties.

The Magistrate, Olalekan Ijiyode, however, directed  the defence counsel to present  a formal application for bail.

Ijiyode also ordered that the accused  be remanded in Ile-Ife prison pending the hearing of the bail application.

He adjourned the case till  July 13 for hearing.

