Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Court remands farmer over alleged defilement of 12-year-old girl

In Lagos Court remands farmer over alleged defilement of 12-yr-old girl

Musibau, 28, who plead was not taken, was remanded in prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Representational image play

Representational image

(News Express)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a farmer, Yunusa Musibau, in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl.

Musibau, 28, who plead was not taken, was remanded in prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, directed that the case file should be sent to the DPP for advice.

The accused, whose address was not provided, is being tried for defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Christopher John, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 17, at Camp One Water Point, Ojo Cantonment, Lagos.

John said that the accused waylaid the girl on her way from the farm, dragged her into the bush, tore her clothes and had sexual intercourse with her.

“It was her mother who heard her shouting from the bush and rushed there, and caught Musibau in the act, ” John told the court.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case was adjourned until July 30, for mention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet

Related Articles

Dad From Hell Father rapes daughter, threatens to kill her if she tells anyone
In India Supreme Court upholds 2012 gang rape death sentences
Animals In Human Skins 4 men arrested for raping female NYSC members in Abia
Chrisland School Supervisor 'Accused is a serial child molester', ex-student alleges
In India Court jails rapist 'godman' for 10 years amid tight security
Broken Home Court dissolves 7 year-old marriage over negligence
'Agbaya' Imam who damaged 2-yr-old girl's private part says zipper opened by itself
Sharp Guy Kidnapper specialised in elderly victims arrested in Imo
‘Konji Na Bastard’ How woman trapped robber with sex offer
Savages Rapists get life imprisonment for violating 40-yr-old woman and plucking eye

Metro

Thunder finds and kills undergraduate in his house
Supernatural GPS Thunder finds and kills undergraduate in his house
Court sends okada man to kirikiri prisons over alleged rape of minor
In Lagos Court sends okada man to kirikiri prisons over alleged rape of minor
Side chic gets a beating for visiting lover without permission
Coded Level Side chic gets a beating for visiting lover without permission
Lady has hope to become a fashion icon but cancer is a problem
Pulse Cares Please help this young beautiful woman beat cancer