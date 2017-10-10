Home > Gist > Metro >

Court remands 3 in prison over alleged possession of firearms

In Kano Court remands 3 in prison over alleged possession of firearms

Sale said the trio conspired and bought AK 47 rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition from a man, who name was given as Kuru (now at large) at N500,000.

  • Published:
Court remands four men over alleged armed robbery. play

Court remands four men over alleged armed robbery.

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Rijiyar Zaki Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Tuesday  remanded three men in prison charged with unlawful possession of AK 47.

The accused — Aliyu Inusa, 30; Alti Sani, 25; and Musa Umar, 25 — who reside in Zamfara, are  standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Senior Magistrate, Malam Aminu Fagge, who gave the ruling, said the accused should remain behind bars until the next date of adjournment.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Yusuf Sale had told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime in 2016.

Sale said the trio conspired and bought AK 47 rifle and 30 rounds  of ammunition from a man, who name was given as Kuru (now at large)  at N500,000.

According to him, the accused had sometime in January this year rented out the AK 47 to one Wada Mohammed of Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano, which he used in  kidnapping people in both  Kano and Kaduna States.

During the police investigation, the AK 47 and 26 rounds of  ammunition were recovered from the accused.”

The offences contravened Section 97 (3) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The case has been adjourned until Oct. 23. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wasted Generation Nigerians angry with girl who posted nude birthday...bullet
2 Xenophobia Loading Watch how Indian men tied up Nigerian to post,...bullet
3 Denis Sassou Nguesso Congo's president rocked by scandal following...bullet

Related Articles

In Ondo Court remands final year student, 3 others over alleged armed robbery
Udoma, Adeosun ‘No money for salaries, pensions in 2017’ - FG tells Nigerians
In Abuja Recreation centre business owners complain over epileptic power supply
In Lagos Man, 32, in court for allegedly stealing phone
Orubebe ‘Jehovah has vindicated me,’ Ex-minister says
David Oyedepo Bishop wants intellectuals to justify essence of language communication
Diezani Alison-Madueke 6 Other times ex-Minister has been linked with stolen money
Patience Jonathan Court unfreezes ex-First Lady’s bank account
In Lagos 14 UNILAG students freed from Kirikiri after protest

Metro

Ondo State tax collectors have been indicted in the death of Toyin Ijiyemi
Official Rascals LG tax collectors in trouble for causing death of widow
Lt. Tobi Cohen is really making Nigerians proud
Good Child Meet Tobi Cohen, 1st Nigerian woman in the Israeli Army
The Men's Roundtable
Men's Roundtable Ibe Kachikwu vs Maikanti Baru: Now the Chess game has begun
Members of the IHRCMG team at the presentation of the report
Operation Python Dance II Group says the initiative has stemmed crime in the South-East