Court remands 3 in prison over alleged possession of firearms

A Rijiyar Zaki Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Tuesday remanded three men in prison charged with unlawful possession of AK 47.

The accused — Aliyu Inusa, 30; Alti Sani, 25; and Musa Umar, 25 — who reside in Zamfara, are standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Senior Magistrate, Malam Aminu Fagge, who gave the ruling, said the accused should remain behind bars until the next date of adjournment.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Yusuf Sale had told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime in 2016.

Sale said the trio conspired and bought AK 47 rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition from a man, who name was given as Kuru (now at large) at N500,000.

According to him, the accused had sometime in January this year rented out the AK 47 to one Wada Mohammed of Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano, which he used in kidnapping people in both Kano and Kaduna States.

“During the police investigation, the AK 47 and 26 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the accused.”

The offences contravened Section 97 (3) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The case has been adjourned until Oct. 23.