Court remands 23-yr-old man in jail over alleged murder

End Of The Road 23-yr-old man remanded in jail for murder

Oladoye told the court that Akinleye, who belonged to an unlawful society known as “Aiye Black Axe Secret Cult”, used a gun to shoot one Binta Anifowose.

  Published:
Following his arrest, a 23-year-old man has been arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 2, for alleged murder.

The suspect identified as Ayo Akinleye was subsequently remanded in Ilesa Prisons while facing a three-count charge, bothering on murder and unlawful membership in a secret cult.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Olubukola Ayilara, ordered that the defendant should be held in prison, due to the magnitude of the offence committed, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

According to Prosecutor, Insp. Joshua Oladoye, the defendant committed the offence sometime on August 5, 2017, at about 6:30 p.m. along the Old Garage area in Osogbo.

The offence contravenes Sections 312, 64(a) (b), 316 and is punishable under Sections 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 vol. II, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The matter has been adjourned until March 30, 2018, as the defendant's plea was denied.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
