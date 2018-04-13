Court remands 2 men over alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl

news

Two persons were on Friday remanded in Ilesa prison custody by an Osogbo Chief Magistrates ‘ Court, over alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The defendants Laide Ajani, 55, and Kehinde Sippei, 65, are both facing a four -count charge of conspiracy, assault and rape.

The Magistrate, Mr Adesegun Ayilara, had ordered the defendants to be kept in prison custody due to the magnitude of the offence committed.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Joshua Oladoye, had told the court that the duo committed the offence in Dec. 8, 2017, at Olu-Ode area, Osogbo.

Oladoye said that the defendants had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl, whose name was withheld, at several occasions before they were caught in the act.

He said the offence contravened sections 221 and 360 of the criminal code cap34vol. 11 laws of Osun, 20003.

The first defendant pleaded not guilty while the other pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

The defendants had no legal representation when their case was called.

The Magistrate, however, ordered for a formal bail application for the defendant who pleaded not guilty and ordered for the facts of the case against the defendant who pleaded guilty for sentencing on the next date of adjournment on May 16.