Home > Gist > Metro >

Court remands 2 men over alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl

In Osogbo Court remands 2 men over alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl

The defendants Laide Ajani, 55, and Kehinde Sippei, 65, are both facing a four -count charge of conspiracy, assault and rape.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two persons were on Friday remanded in Ilesa prison custody by an Osogbo Chief Magistrates ‘ Court, over alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The defendants Laide Ajani, 55, and Kehinde Sippei, 65, are both facing a four -count charge of conspiracy, assault and rape.

The Magistrate, Mr Adesegun Ayilara, had ordered the defendants to be kept in prison custody due to the magnitude of the offence committed.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Joshua Oladoye, had told the court that the duo committed the offence in Dec. 8, 2017, at Olu-Ode area, Osogbo.

Oladoye said that the defendants had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl, whose name was withheld, at several occasions before they were caught in the act.

He said the offence contravened sections 221 and 360 of the criminal code cap34vol. 11 laws of Osun, 20003.

The first defendant pleaded not guilty while the other pleaded guilty to the  charges against them.

The defendants had no legal representation when their case was called.

The Magistrate, however, ordered for a formal bail application for the defendant who pleaded not guilty and ordered for the facts of the case against the defendant who pleaded guilty for sentencing on the next date of adjournment on May 16.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
2 In Busia Houseboy oozes maggots from private parts after sleeping with...bullet
3 Chasing Sweet Life New money ritual in Ogun has a wealth seeker...bullet

Related Articles

Evil In The Land 15-yr-old girl beaten, raped, murdered in Gambia [Very Graphic Photos]
Men's Roundtable Kidnapped Lagos students: Is this another Chibok situation?
Incest Father in prison for allegedly turning daughter into sex toy
Devil Incarnate Senator's son allegedly rapes 7-yr-old girl to death in Taraba
In Lagos Air Force personnel sues superiors for alleged rape, unlawful dismissal
Evil In The Land Women weep as 9-yr-old girl is raped to death in Rivers
Dad From Hell Father arrested for raping 14-yr-old daughter
#PulseList 2015 Top 15 trending gist stories of 2015
Reuben Abati GEJ's spokesman adds voice to the Mustapha Audu's rape scandal
Crucify Him 'Okada' nabs for raping 14-yr-old girl in Lagos

Metro

Rape suspect, Yusuf, is reportedly a truck driver in the day but a thief at night.
At All-At All Thief decides to rape lady who had only N100 at home
German surgeon, Dr. Andreas Niederbichler, reportedly killed lover after administering cocaine during oral sex.
Dr. Andreas Niederbichler Star surgeon goes viral after lover dies sucking cocaine off his private part
A woman has exited a relationship themed by financial control.
I Don't Want! Woman ditches fiancé who controls her with too much gifts
The police in Akure have summed up that two brothers found dead in a freezer died while playing in it.
Finding Answers No foul play in the deaths of Ondo kids found in freezer