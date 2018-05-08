Court hearing for Alizee's husband adjourned until June 28

news

Family members of the late singer, Alizee , have experienced a painful feeling following the adjournment of the deceased murder trial.

Peter Nielsen Schau, alleged to be responsible for her death as well as daughter, Petra, was arraigned at the Chief Magistrate's Court, Yaba, on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

The prosecution counsel requested that the accused Schau, remain in court until case is able to make it to trial. This prompted an adjournment until Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Family members of the singer who have called for a speedy trial for the accused, were made to feel unhappy over the slow pace of the murder case.

“He was brought to court this morning but no plea was taken. The prosecutors asked for an extension of his detention in Ikoyi prison pending his trial at the high court.

“The request was granted as Mr. Nielsen will remain in prison until June 28.

“We are optimistic that the course of justice will be served. Nielsen is culpable in the murder of Zainab and Petra and should be brought to justice,” says Christian Love, a lawyer for the prosecution camp.

Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, the president of the “Women Arise For Change” initiative also called for a speedy trial for Schau.

Odumakin, alongside representatives of the organization marched with the relations and friends of the deceased in a joint condemnation of a preferential treatment for the accused.