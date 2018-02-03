Home > Gist > Metro >

Court grants nursing mother bail in the sum of N100,000

Nursing mother docked for allegedly stealing generator

The Magistrate granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

A Magistrates' Court sitting in Ile-Ife has granted a 20-year-old nursing mother, Ewatomi Ademola, N100, 000 bail for the alleged theft of a generator on Friday, February 2.

According to the Police prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Abdullahi, the accused committed the offence on January 30, 2018, at Agriculture Area, Opa in Ile-Ife.

The court heard that the accused stole a power generating set valued at N48, 000, and belonging one, Abass Azeez.

Daily Post reports that the case was reported at `C’ Division, Agaun Police Station on February 1, 2018.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of stealing.

Representing the defendant, Mr Martins Awe, pleaded for the bail of the accused on a most liberal term, promising that his client would not jump bail and that he would produce substantial sureties.

Presiding over the case, Magistrate Adejumoke Ademola-Olowolagba granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She added that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction and one of them must be a close relation, before adjourning the case until February 23 for hearing.

