Home > Gist > Metro >

Court grants lady raped at 14, $1B in damages

Jackpot Lady award $1B in damages after being raped as a teenager

Identified in the lawsuit as Brandon Lamar Zachary, the security guard has now been convicted of statutory rape and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

  • Published:
The victim, Hope Cheston and the security guard, Brandon Lamar Zachary play

The victim, Hope Cheston and the security guard, Brandon Lamar Zachary

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After being raped at age 14 by an apartment complex guard, one Hope Cheston has been awarded a whopping $1 Billion in damages, years later.

According to the reports, Cheston had been at a party with her boyfriend in October 2012 when an armed security guard approached them by some picnic tables.

ALSO READ: Man in court over alleged rape of minor

While speaking with Associated Press on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Cheston's attorney, said that the guard ordered the victim's boyfriend not to more before proceeding to rape her.

Identified in the lawsuit as Brandon Lamar Zachary, the security guard has now been convicted of statutory rape and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

AP reports that the suit was filed by the mother of the victim, Renatta Cheston-Thornton, on behalf of her daughter who was a minor at the time.

A Georgia jury passed the verdict on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, against Crime Prevention Agency, the security company that employed Zachary.

The jury argued that Zachary, who was 22 at the time of the rape, was too young to have been hired by the company because he was not licensed to carry a gun.

According to Stewart, the presiding judge already determined that the security company was liable for Zachary's actions so the jury simply determined the damages.

Man, 21, in court for alleged sexual assault of minor

A 21-year-old man, Jeremiah Okpara, who allegedly assaulted his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter, was on Tuesday charged before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos.

Okpara a resident of Imashai St., Agege, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of sexual assault.

The Prosecutor, Mr Adebayo Haroun, told the court that the accused lured his victim into his apartment and used his fingers on her private part.

“Okafor sexually assaulted the five-year-old girl by penetrating her private part with his fingers.

“He was caught by some neighbours, who arrested and took him to the police station,’’ he said.

Haroun urged the court to fix a date for trial saying he had four witnesses ready to testify during the trial.

ALSO READ: Man, 22, remanded in prison for allegedly raping 8-year-old girl

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Sedotan Ogunsanya remanded the accused in Kirikiri Prisons and adjourned the case to May 9 for trial.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 In Dubai Man divorces wife 15 minutes after marriage ceremonybullet
2 Online Dating Pastor drugs and rapes menstruating school girl he met...bullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

In Jos Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape
Cursed 55-yr-old pastor flogged for abducting, impregnating 10-yr-old
Pervert Man arrested for turning underage sister-in-law into sex toy
Dangerous Love Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances
Pedophile "I prefer to have sex with little girls" - says arrested father-of-five
Crucify Him! Danfo driver arrested after defiling 7-yr-old girl
Funke Oshonaike Tennis star's tell-all of abuse will inspire but leave you in tears
Paranormal Activity Househelp sets young wards ablaze, killing one
Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, dies
End Of The Wicked Serial rapist arrested in Unilag

Metro

Achievas Entertainment CEO launches new charity organization, The Richout Foundation
Infant, 6 others die in Enugu auto crash
In Ilorin 1 dies, 9 injured in auto-crash
Pastor drugs and rapes menstruating school girl he met on Facebook
Rape Lawyer identifies 4 causes
A discovery of truths: The Eve
The Eve A discovery of truths