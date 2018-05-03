Court dissolves 2 -year-old marriage over wife’s stealing habit

Home > Gist > Metro >

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the Court in pronouncing the dissolution of the union between Akeem and Fatima, said that the law frowned at anyone who burgled or stole other people's property.

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Thursday granted a petition filed by Mr Akeem Folorunsho for the dissolution of his two-year-old marriage on the grounds that his wife had a habit of stealing.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the Court in pronouncing the dissolution of the union between Akeem and Fatima, said that the law frowned at anyone who burgled or stole other people’s property.

Whether the stolen property or money belongs to one’s spouse or not, burglary and pick pocketing are criminal in nature and Fatima’s attitude is highly condemnable.

“As a result, the union between Akeem and Fatima has ceased to be in the interest of peaceful living.

“Custody of the eight-month-old child produced by the union is granted to Fatima while Akeem shall pay a monthly allowance of N5,000 for the child’s feeding in addition to being responsible for his education and other welfare,” the Arbitrator said.

In his petition to the court, the petitioner alleged that his wife was threatening his life through constant theft of his money and property.

“My lord, I am fully determined to call it quit with Fatima due to her unrepentant stealing of my money and property.

“Anytime I leave home in search of daily bread, sweating it out in the heat and cold, Fatima’s main occupation is to search through my clothes’ pockets to steal my money.

“She has done it over and over and I am tired of the horrible experience.

“I will not forget to state that I give Fatima nothing less than N2,000 every week in addition to the abundance of food at home, including babies’ daily needs.

“Worst still my lord, after her departure from my home, Fatima suddenly came to my apartment, forcefully pulling off the burglary proof and making away with most of my property such as refrigerator, mattress, DVD player, sound system and lots more.

“I reported her at a nearby police station where she was made to return the property.

“All that I am praying this court to do for me is immediate separation of our relationship because Fatima is ready to terminate my life,” Akeem lamented.

The respondent, a nursery and primary school teacher, conceded to the dissolution of the marriage but denied the allegations leveled against her.

My lord, Akeem has made life a frustration for me since I gave birth to our first child.

“Akeem had all along accused me of stealing his money and I had always maintained my innocence.

“He eventually informed me that he was no longer interested in continuing in the relationship with me.

“Akeem stopped catering for my needs not minding the fact that I had not fully recovered from the C.S surgery I had during child birth.

“That was in fact, the reason why I broke into his apartment to carry his property to sell in order to sustain myself, ” Fatima explained.

