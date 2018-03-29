Couple poses nude for their maternity photoshoot 

Home > Gist > Metro >

The photos have since gone viral since their release on social media.

Although these maternity photos are artistic, it has got people ‘talking.

The new rave of the moment, maternity photo-shoots, got these couple go raunchy in their photos from their maternity shoot.

Many couples lately are going all out for their shoots and this may be a very tasteful and artistic concept according to some but to others it may just be a little too much as the pictures reveal the expecting mother is barely clothed despite the shimmering body paint.

The unidentified couple looked so happy as they posed together and the man who was wearing shorts cradled his wife’s baby bump.

