Three persons were on Friday brought before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, over the alleged theft of slippers and bags worth N445, 000.

The accused: Adeola Alade, 37; his wife, Omotayo Alade, 26, and Baraka Tajudeen, 21, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The couple resided at No. 3, Fowosere St., in Ikorodu, while Baraka, resides at 10, Bello St., Kokoro Abu, Ikorodu.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Bosede Adegeshin, the accused committed the offences on Jan. 28 at Afowoji Market, Ikorodu.

Adegeshin said the accused stole the items from the shop of the complainant, Mrs Basirat Bakare.

She said said Omotayo and Baraka, who were salesgirls at the complainant’s shop, stole stole the items and gave them to Adeola to keep.

“They had the intention to sell the goods and share the proceeds, but things went bad when Baraka found out that Adeola had displayed the stolen goods in his shop.

“She told the complainant what they did and the case was reported to the police,’’ she said.

The offences contravened Section 287 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Mr E. O.Ogunkanmi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N300, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogunkanmi said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 12, for mention. (NAN)