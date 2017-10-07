Home > Gist > Metro >

Couple arraigned for assaulting woman over N35, 000 debt

Two Of A kind Couple docked for allegedly beating up woman over N35, 000 debt

Court gavel play

Court gavel

(istock)
A man, Femi Fafoluyi and his wife, Sarah, were on Friday, October 6, brought before an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly beating up a woman over unsettled N35, 000 loan.

Fafoluyi, 32 and Serah, 27, who live at No.16, Iwasimi St., Okitipupa, are standing trial on a two-count charge of assault and felony.

Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, prosecuting, told the court that the accused had on September 22 conspired and beat up a woman, Rashidat Olalere, in her house. at No.32, Iwasanmi St., Okitipupa at 6.30 p.m.

The prosecutor said the accused also threatened to attack Olalere with cutlass over N35,000 she owed Serah.

The offences contravened Sections 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Banji Ayeomoni granted them bail in the sum of N30, 000 each with a surety in like sum.

He said the sureties must present a year tax clearance and adjourned the case until October 13 for further hearing.

