Corpse of brain-damaged man wakes up in morgue

Corpse of brain-damaged man wakes up in morgue

A doctor confirmed that the accident victim only suffered a temporary heart stoppage.

Doctors discovered a young man was still alive after about 24 hours at a morgue. play

Doctors discovered a young man was still alive after about 24 hours at a morgue.

A young man, Himanshu Bharadwaj, who was pronounced dead following a gory accident has woken up at a morgue in India.

Pathologists observed a pulse while conducting an autopsy on him.

The Daily Mail UK confirmed that the victim became brain-dead following a nasty crash.

This was confirmed by a medical practitioner at the Chhindwara District Hospital, Dr. Gedam who explained that Bharadwaj was dead only for a short while.

A desire to resuscitate the man back to life has however encouraged a request for collaboration. Gedam confirmed that the patient was transferred to a new medical center due to a lack of capacity to deal with his condition.

“The patient’s respiration was dysfunctional and his pulse was also missing.

"However, his respiratory organs began responding this morning.

"At times, in brain dead patients the heart and the respiratory system stop functioning transiently, which seems to be the case here. Himanshu is still brain dead.

Thus, we have referred him to Nagpur due to lack of sufficient facilities locally," says Gedam.

Hospital attendants were able to discover he was alive after he grabbed the hand of a janitor.

