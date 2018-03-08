Corpse of brain-damaged man wakes up in morgue

news

A young man, Himanshu Bharadwaj, who was pronounced dead following a gory accident has woken up at a morgue in India.

Pathologists observed a pulse while conducting an autopsy on him.

The Daily Mail UK confirmed that the victim became brain-dead following a nasty crash.

This was confirmed by a medical practitioner at the Chhindwara District Hospital, Dr. Gedam who explained that Bharadwaj was dead only for a short while.

A desire to resuscitate the man back to life has however encouraged a request for collaboration. Gedam confirmed that the patient was transferred to a new medical center due to a lack of capacity to deal with his condition.

“The patient’s respiration was dysfunctional and his pulse was also missing.

"However, his respiratory organs began responding this morning.

"At times, in brain dead patients the heart and the respiratory system stop functioning transiently, which seems to be the case here. Himanshu is still brain dead.

Thus, we have referred him to Nagpur due to lack of sufficient facilities locally," says Gedam.

Hospital attendants were able to discover he was alive after he grabbed the hand of a janitor.

15-yrs-dead chief sues traditional ruler

Chief Jacob Arinze, a litigant who has been dead for a period of 15 years , has sued Igwe Obi Gibson Nwosu, a traditional ruler in the Awka community of Anambra State.

A relation of Arinze who has been labeled a ghost confirmed his death to a Justice David Onyefulu-presided Anambra State High Court.

ALSO READ: Are you being attacked by demons in bed?

Punch News disclosed that the law suit was filed over the course of his death.

Anthony Arinze, 78, a nephew of the chief mentioned that his uncle died on October 18, 2003.

This was included in his testament at the court which made it hard to fathom the idea of the case.