Corps member slums and dies days to passing out

Village People NYSC member slums and dies days to passing out

According to the reports, the deceased seemed uncomfortable after eating his meal and suddenly slumped to the ground.

A corps member reportedly slumped and died at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, barely five days to the completion of his service year.

The deceased identified as Ibukun Arowolo reportedly passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Prior to his death, Arowolo who was deployed to the State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

Ibukun Arowolo play

Ibukun Arowolo

(Instagram)

 

Instablog9ja reports that the deceased seemed uncomfortable after eating his meal and suddenly slumped to the ground.

The staff of the ministry are said to have rushed him to Folarin Color Hospital for immediate treatment.

Arowolo was later confirmed dead. May his soul rest in peace.

Another female Corps member dies in Abia

The cold hands of death has snatched yet another member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), following the death of a female member serving in Abia State.

The late Corps member play

The late Corps member

(Abia NYSC)
 

The Abia NYSC reported the sad loss on its Whastapp group that the young lady was on a commercial motorcycle popularly called ‘Okada’, when a speeding car lost control and hit the motorcycle with the victim said to die instantly.

play

 

The deceased, according to the chat, was serving in the Abia State and was going home after closing for the day when the sad incident happened claiming her life a few days to the yuletide period.

