Corps member slums and dies days to passing out

news

A corps member reportedly slumped and died at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, barely five days to the completion of his service year.

The deceased identified as Ibukun Arowolo reportedly passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

ALSO READ: Corps member preparing for marriage in December dies a day to passing out

Prior to his death, Arowolo who was deployed to the State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

Instablog9ja reports that the deceased seemed uncomfortable after eating his meal and suddenly slumped to the ground.

The staff of the ministry are said to have rushed him to Folarin Color Hospital for immediate treatment.

Arowolo was later confirmed dead. May his soul rest in peace.

Another female Corps member dies in Abia

The cold hands of death has snatched yet another member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), following the death of a female member serving in Abia State.

The Abia NYSC reported the sad loss on its Whastapp group that the young lady was on a commercial motorcycle popularly called ‘Okada’, when a speeding car lost control and hit the motorcycle with the victim said to die instantly.

ALSO READ: Friend pens touching tribute to Corps member who died on her way to service

The deceased, according to the chat, was serving in the Abia State and was going home after closing for the day when the sad incident happened claiming her life a few days to the yuletide period.