In the United States of America, some congregants of the Trinity United Church of Christ, have been met with shocking responses after they showed up for a service in a "Black Panther" outfit .

A picture shared on Facebook by a user named Emanuel Mannarzm Oliver, succinctly condemned the act. The group comprised of four women captured holding spears and a man who crouched on a table.

Their neatly formed formation however did not impress observers who considered the procession a step too much.

It seemed a disturbance to most people who witnessed the display as revealed in the comment section.

The "Black Panther" which received a lot of buzz following its debut in Nigeria on Friday, February 16, 2018, appears to be a hit among movie lovers.

Cinema-goers have remained energized in their interest concerning the movie which has enjoyed attention on a global stage.

"Black Panther" records ground-breaking box-office

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Black Panther is officially the best-reviewed superhero movies of all time and we have to agree.

The movie which was Marvel's first film directed by an African-American has raked in an estimated $192 million in North America alone , this weekend.

If you wondering what that means, it means that 'Black Panther' is the fifth biggest opening of all time.

The movie starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan broke multiple box office records too, stealing the record for the largest opening for an African-American director.

Before now, F. Gary Gray and "The Fate of the Furious" led this category after it opened to $98 million in April 2017.

According to Disney, the movie is estimated to bring in $218 million domestically.