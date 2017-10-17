Companies jostle to be part of competition

As the date for the much anticipated 4 Inch Heel Race organized by DAK Marketing Services Limited, an integrated marketing communications outfit, more companies have signified their interests in being part of the epoch-making event.

This much was made known by DAK Marketing Services Senior Client Service Manager, Mercy Ukpai Uma, who indicated that companies like C-Jimson Nigeria Limited, makers of Drylove range of products, have come on board to be part of the event which will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at the CMD Field in Magodo, Shangisha, Ikeja.

Also confirming the new development, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of DAK Marketing Services, Elder Dede Kalu, said C-Jimson, a leading manufacturing and importing company in Nigeria, is excited to be part of the first of its kind event which will see young Nigerian ladies participating in a 100 meters race while wearing 4 inches high heeled shoes.

Describing the interesting shown by top companies to be part of the event, Elder Dede said the event is a glorious initiative as his company is passionate about young Nigerians and would continue to advance contemporary ways to recognize, empower and celebrate the youths who have outstanding talent to showcase.

"We are happy that top companies in Nigeria have indicated their interest in being part of this event. C-Jimson Nigeria Limited is one of such companies who has indicated their interest in being part of the event.

They are a very reputable company and the makers of Drylove products which include baby diapers, feminine sanitary napkins, and pads, panty liners, adult diapers, maternity pads, underpads, wet wipes, facial tissues and toilet tissue.

This event is aimed at empowering and enlightening young ladies on how to be smart and confident on high heels.

The rationale behind this event is that we are concerned about the numerous injuries ladies encounter almost on a daily basis when walking on the streets or crossing the roads wearing high heels because they lack the confidence to walk smartly on them. This has given us great concern to create this platform to address this issue effectively.

Fantastic cash prizes would be given out to different categories of winners and other consolation prizes after the event.

4 Inches Heel Race Competition will be a gathering of top-notch dignitaries including top Nollywood actresses and influential personalities from all works of life."

The Chief Executive Officer of C-Jimson Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu C. Ekejimbe who also expressed his delight in being part of the event, said he decided to be part of it as his own way of encouraging young Nigerians to showcase their God-given talents.

He stated that his company is concern about touching people’s lives, adding that the company will continue to give back to humanity as part of its corporate social responsibilities.