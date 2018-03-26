Home > Gist > Metro >

Commercial vehicle driver rapes female undergraduate at knifepoint

Commercial vehicle driver in Ondo rapes female undergraduate at knifepoint

The police in Ondo State have arrested a commercial vehicle driver who allegedly raped a student during a journey.

A sum of N4000, a handset and iPad, were recovered from the residence of alleged rapist, Saheed. play

In Ondo State, Nigeria, a commercial vehicle driver identified as Saheed, has been nabbed by the police for raping a female undergraduate at knifepoint.

He reportedly committed the offence on a ride from Akure to Ile-Ife, the Osun State capital. The suspect timed the sexual assault after dropping off all his passengers except the victim.

The Daily Post News reported that the collected a sum of N4000, a handset and iPad belonging to the student.

Policemen were able to recover the items following a search at the residence of Saheed aged 35 years old.

“A search warrant was executed in his house. A flash drive with the iPad cover of the student were also recovered.

“He has confessed to the crime and blamed his action on the devil. We will soon charge him to court," police spokesperson Femi Joseph confirmed in a statement.

Father, young son jointly rape little daughter

In Calabar, Cross River State, a man and his young son have been tied with chains based on an allegation of rape of little daughter.

The abominable act was initiated in the absence of victim's mother. play

A Facebook user, Kijiejake Jacob Ochang, made this known in a post.

He explained that the shocking sexual abuse occurred when the girl's mother was away from home. The suspects were apprehended and have been delivered to the police according to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB).

Son tied to chain for raping little sister alongside father. play

"A woman and a son join and rape a daughter in the absence of wife," writes Ochang.

Pictures which accompanied the post showed the pair tied by the wrist with chains clipped to truck-sized tyres.

Neighbours who gathered to watch the culprits of the abominable act wore a look of shock - their responses to the distressful event.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

