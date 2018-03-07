Home > Gist > Metro >

Coca-Cola Trophy Tour: 5 things to look forward to

Coca-Cola Trophy Tour 5 things you should look forward to at the event

Let's have a quick review on what we should expect at the Trophy Tour event in Abuja and Lagos.

Finally, the wait is over! It’s arrived!! I mean the World Cup has arrived in Nigeria!!!

It’s no longer a debate that the FIFA World Cup trophy is the most prestigious and expensive trophy. But before we talk about the excitement around Nigeria, let’s thank Coca-Cola for making this happen.

In the past weeks, Nigerians have been winning tickets to see the coveted trophy live. In case you’re still missing out on this, you can still check out @cocacolanigeria on Facebook and @cocacola_ng on Instagram and Twitter to win yours.

Selfies

One thing is certain, the FIFA World Cup trophy will be in Nigeria. The next certain thing is selfies will be popping up everywhere! Consumers at the event will flaunt their pride with lots of selfies.

Coca-Cola Trophy Tour: 5 things to look forward to at the event play

Selfies at Coca-Cola Trophy Tour event

(Coca-Cola)

 

Music

Coca-Cola has always been that brand that love music and even non-football fans at the Trophy Tour event will not have a reason to be bored after their selfie with the trophy. Music from your favourite celebrities guaranteed!

Meeting Legends

There’s already a gist that French football legend Christian Karembeu will be in Nigeria for the Trophy Tour but Nigerians will get to hang out with other Nigerian legends. Keep guessing!

Zabivaka

One of the most exciting thing to look forward to. The official FIFA World Cup Mascot, Zabivaka will be coming in Abuja and Lagos. Finally, Nigerians will get to see and hug the famous mascot they’ve being seeing in the TV

Giveaways

We all like giveaways and consumers will be longing for goodies to be won at the special event. We are all watching out!

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

