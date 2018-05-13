Club 57 says EFCC didn't arrest Yahoo boys inside the club

news

The management of Club 57 has reacted to the alleged raid of its facility on Thursday, May 10, by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC officials were said to have invaded the club located in Ikoyi, Lagos, in search of Yahoo boys (internet fraudsters) causing some of the suspects to abandon their exotic cars and escaped.

The Commission had confirmed the raid, saying it acted on intelligence report of the activities of Yahoo boys at the Club.

The anti-graft agency said 12 people were arrested during the raid.

Club 57, however, said the EFCC operatives did not arrest anyone inside the club.

"With respect to the incident, 57 would like to categorically state that no official of the EFCC or security personnel entered into the club to accost or arrest any of our customers on the night of Thursday, 10th May 2018, or indeed at any time", the club said in a statement.

ALSO READ: 7 things you should know about EFCC's new N24bn head office building

It added that the operatives were stationed on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi earlier that day and that it was there they "picked up certain individuals who are of interest to them."

The latest raid started a new social media conversion about how the internet fraudsters need to be mobbed up in the society.